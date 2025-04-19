Bengaluru metro records highest-ever daily ridership despite recent fare hike

In a remarkable milestone, Namma Metro recorded its highest-ever daily footfall on April 17, with a total boarding figure of 9,08,153 passengers, according to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). A train on the Green Line of Namma Metro's Phase-1, from Sampige Road Metro Station to Yelchenahalli Metro Station, is seen before its inauguration in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

The surge in ridership comes just weeks after BMRCL implemented a significant fare revision. Despite public concerns over the increased ticket costs, the metro appears to remain the preferred mode of transportation for lakhs of Bengalureans battling the city’s notorious traffic.

The data released by Namma Metro revealed that Line 1 (Purple Line) clocked 4,35,516 riders, while Line 2 (Green Line) recorded 2,85,240 passengers. The Kempegowda interchange station, the city’s busiest transit hub, saw 1,87,397 commuters switching lines.

In February 2025, the BMRCL raised fares, with the maximum ticket price jumping from ₹60 to ₹90, and the minimum smart card balance requirement doubling from ₹50 to ₹90. This 50–90 per cent hike had sparked widespread public backlash, especially among daily wage earners and officegoers.

'Central government responsible'

Amid the backlash, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy held the central government responsible for the hike, alleging that BJP leaders were “spreading lies” to mislead the public.

“It’s not the state government, but the Centre that approved the fare hike based on the committee’s recommendation,” he said.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to intervene and reduce the fare to ease the burden on Bengalureans.

Reddy also took a dig at Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, suggesting that he should “read the Metro Act and its rules and regulations” before commenting, pointing out that Vaishnaw is also in charge of metro-related matters.

