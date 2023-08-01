Monsoon activity in Karnataka calms, rainfall deficit decreases

Monsoon activity in the southern state of Karnataka has calmed down from “widespread” to “normal”, a bulletin from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said on Tuesday. Coastal districts such as Udupi and Dakshina Kannada along with Chikkamagaluru saw the most rainfall in the last 24 hours, between 73.5 and 75.5 mm.

The centre forecasted rain over Davanagere, Chitradurga, Belagavi, Gadag, Koppala, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts till Wednesday. It also said that the number of districts observing a rainfall deficit dropped from 22 a week ago to just 9 on Tuesday, an analysis from June 1 to August 1 found.

Majority of the districts saw “normal” amounts of rainfall in the period, with three districts seeing an “excess”, namely, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir. In a study by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather agency observed that the average rainfall for the second half of the southwest monsoon season, i.e., from August to September, will be “below normal” in Karnataka.

The IMD also predicted gusty winds over the state, with wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph at some isolated places over the next 48 hours. “Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 - 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Karnataka coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea area,” the department noted.

For Bengaluru, it advised that a generally cloudy sky till Thursday, with light rain very likely. "Surface winds are likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.

