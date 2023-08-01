11 dead, 27 missing after massive flooding in Beijing amid heavy rainfall

Chinese state media reported that 11 people have died and 27 are missing amid flooding in the capital Beijing as heavy rainfall prompted authorities to close train stations and evacuate people. The level of rainfall is highly unusual for Beijing in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri and flooding in other parts of northern China was also witnessed. These places rarely see such large amounts of rain. Beijing Rainfall: Rescue workers in a boat go through a flooded street in Beijing.(Reuters)

The nation’s emergency management ministry warned that flooding in areas including Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province could get worse.

What we know about rainfall in Beijing?

Heavy rains hit the west suburban parts of Beijing most severely. The deaths include at least one rescue worker and a local official while 27 people were reported missing. Authorities evacuated more than 50,000 people, state media reported earlier.

Tourist areas, subway and bus lines were shuttered as well. Authorities dispatched aid, personnel and food supply to flood-hit districts. Almost 2,000 passengers on two trains were reported to be stranded earlier. Another train carrying 800 passengers remained stuck near western Beijing, Reuters reported.

What is the reason for massive rainfall in Beijing?

Remnants of typhoon Doksuri have battered northern China since Saturday evening. Doksuri is one of the strongest typhoons to hit China this year. It landed in the southeastern province of Fujian on Friday. China could also experience another storm as it braces for typhoon Khanun which is forecast to bring torrential rains and high winds to Japan’s Okinawa and Amami regions.

