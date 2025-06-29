Mother in Bengaluru booked under POCSO act for alleged sexual harassment of 15-year-old daughter: Report

Bengaluru's RT Nagar police have filed a case against a 45-year-old woman under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following serious allegations that she sexually harassed her teenage daughter for several years, reported The Times of India. A 15-year-old girl alleged that she was sexually abused by her mother in Bengaluru.

Also Read - 11-day Mysuru Dasara this year to give cultural tribute to Gandhi on his Jayanti

The case was officially registered on Friday after a counsellor at a local private school, where the 15-year-old victim is a Class 9 student, lodged a formal complaint. The issue came to light when the student confided in the school counsellor about the alleged abuse by her mother.

In her distressing account to the counsellor, the teenager reportedly stated, "My mother used to sexually harass me, claiming she was teaching me how I should behave with my husband after marriage."

The victim alleged that this pattern of harassment had been occurring for the last six years. According to police, the accused mother works for a private firm and lives apart from her husband. The daughter attends a school located near their home.

Also Read - Centre approves suspension of three IPS officers over Bengaluru stampede incident: Report

Accused yet to be arrested

An officer involved in the case confirmed the developments. “The incident was reported to us by the victim’s counsellor, leading to the registration of the case,” the investigating officer told the publication. “The accused has not been arrested yet but is being questioned. The counsellor is also being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.”