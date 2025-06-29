Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mother in Bengaluru booked under POCSO act for alleged sexual harassment of 15-year-old daughter: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jun 29, 2025 11:53 AM IST

Bengaluru police file POCSO case against mother for sexually harassing her teenage daughter for years.

Bengaluru's RT Nagar police have filed a case against a 45-year-old woman under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following serious allegations that she sexually harassed her teenage daughter for several years, reported The Times of India.

A 15-year-old girl alleged that she was sexually abused by her mother in Bengaluru.
A 15-year-old girl alleged that she was sexually abused by her mother in Bengaluru.

Also Read - 11-day Mysuru Dasara this year to give cultural tribute to Gandhi on his Jayanti

The case was officially registered on Friday after a counsellor at a local private school, where the 15-year-old victim is a Class 9 student, lodged a formal complaint. The issue came to light when the student confided in the school counsellor about the alleged abuse by her mother.

In her distressing account to the counsellor, the teenager reportedly stated, "My mother used to sexually harass me, claiming she was teaching me how I should behave with my husband after marriage."

The victim alleged that this pattern of harassment had been occurring for the last six years. According to police, the accused mother works for a private firm and lives apart from her husband. The daughter attends a school located near their home.

Also Read - Centre approves suspension of three IPS officers over Bengaluru stampede incident: Report

Accused yet to be arrested

An officer involved in the case confirmed the developments. “The incident was reported to us by the victim’s counsellor, leading to the registration of the case,” the investigating officer told the publication. “The accused has not been arrested yet but is being questioned. The counsellor is also being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Mother in Bengaluru booked under POCSO act for alleged sexual harassment of 15-year-old daughter: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On