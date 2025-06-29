11-day Mysuru Dasara this year to give cultural tribute to Gandhi on his Jayanti

With this year’s Mysuru Dasara concluding on October 2 - the same day as Gandhi Jayanti - Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked that the festival pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s values. Speaking after a key planning meeting at Vidhana Soudha on Saturday, he stressed that the festivities should meaningfully blend cultural heritage with Gandhian principles, news agency PTI reported. The grand Jumboo Savari at the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.(Shreyas Devanoor)

“This year Dasara is falling on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. So I have instructed officials that Dasara should be celebrated in a manner that makes Gandhi Jayanti meaningful,” Siddaramaiah said, calling on officials to design the tableaux not only to showcase government welfare programmes but also embody Gandhi’s message of truth, peace, and service.

This years Dasara celebrations will begin on September 22 and culminate with the Jamboo Savari on October 2, making it an 11-day event instead of the usual 10, the CM said. The 2025 edition of Mysuru Dasara should maintain its historical and cultural dignity without slipping into extravagance, he added.

While ₹40 crore had been earmarked for last year's Dasara, Siddaramaiah assured that sufficient funding will be allocated again to ensure the event lives up to its reputation. He urged all departments to curate exhibitions and installations that resonate with citizens, highlighting public welfare schemes, guarantee programmes, and the broader vision of inclusive governance.

Anticipating over a million visitors, including international tourists, the Chief Minister issued clear instructions for robust crowd control and safety protocols. Police personnel, should engage with the public respectfully while maintaining law and order, he added.

In a move to avoid congestion during the Jamboo Savari procession, the number of seats in front of the iconic Mysore Palace will be trimmed. Siddaramaiah also directed officials to ensure smooth movement and prevent overcrowding across all venues during the festival.

(With inputs from PTI)