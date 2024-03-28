The water scarcity in Bengaluru has become an opportunity for neighbouring states to woo IT companies to their states for investments. Kerala’s Industries and Law Minister P Rajevee said that he wrote to some of the Multi-National Companies (MNCs) in Bengaluru to shift to Kerala, according to a report in The Economic Times. The minister also claimed that his state has better water resources than Karnataka and called Kerala an ideal place for significant investments. ‘Move to our state,' Kerala minister to Bengaluru MNCs amid water crisis: Report(HT PHOTO.)

In a conversation with the publication, Rajevee said, “We learned that there is a severe water crisis in Bengaluru, so we reached out to some of the IT companies and asked them to move to Kerala. Our state has well-planned water connectivity and is full of natural resources. We will offer them all the required facilities.”

The minister also revealed his ambition to make Kerala the new Silicon Valley of India. “Currently, discussions are going on with a few companies on investments in Kerala. Our state has the potential to become the new Silicon Valley of India, and we are ready to provide all the facilities to the company in that direction. As Bengaluru faces many challenges, Kerala wants to showcase itself as the next big IT destination for companies,” he added. The Kerala government is reportedly planning to construct four new IT corridors along NH66.

A couple of years ago, when Bengaluru was in the news for its crumbling infrastructure, KTR, who was a Telangana minister then asked the start-ups to move to Hyderabad. “Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze. More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth,” he wrote in X (formerly Twitter).