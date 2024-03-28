 ‘Move to our state,' Kerala minister to Bengaluru MNCs amid water crisis: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Move to our state,' Kerala minister to Bengaluru MNCs amid water crisis: Report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Minister P Rajevee also claimed that his state has better water resources than Karnataka and called Kerala an ideal place for significant investments.

The water scarcity in Bengaluru has become an opportunity for neighbouring states to woo IT companies to their states for investments. Kerala’s Industries and Law Minister P Rajevee said that he wrote to some of the Multi-National Companies (MNCs) in Bengaluru to shift to Kerala, according to a report in The Economic Times. The minister also claimed that his state has better water resources than Karnataka and called Kerala an ideal place for significant investments.

‘Move to our state,' Kerala minister to Bengaluru MNCs amid water crisis: Report(HT PHOTO.)
‘Move to our state,' Kerala minister to Bengaluru MNCs amid water crisis: Report(HT PHOTO.)

Also Read - Bengaluru water crisis: Chorus grows for work from home option for employees

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a conversation with the publication, Rajevee said, “We learned that there is a severe water crisis in Bengaluru, so we reached out to some of the IT companies and asked them to move to Kerala. Our state has well-planned water connectivity and is full of natural resources. We will offer them all the required facilities.”

The minister also revealed his ambition to make Kerala the new Silicon Valley of India. “Currently, discussions are going on with a few companies on investments in Kerala. Our state has the potential to become the new Silicon Valley of India, and we are ready to provide all the facilities to the company in that direction. As Bengaluru faces many challenges, Kerala wants to showcase itself as the next big IT destination for companies,” he added. The Kerala government is reportedly planning to construct four new IT corridors along NH66.

A couple of years ago, when Bengaluru was in the news for its crumbling infrastructure, KTR, who was a Telangana minister then asked the start-ups to move to Hyderabad. “Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze. More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth,” he wrote in X (formerly Twitter).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Move to our state,' Kerala minister to Bengaluru MNCs amid water crisis: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On