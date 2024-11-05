MUDA case: Karnataka High Court issues notice to Siddaramaiah, others on petition seeking transfer of probe to CBI

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others on a petition seeking the transfer of the investigation into the MUDA land allotment case registered against the Chief Minister, his wife and others. Chief minister Siddaramaiah is facing scrutiny in the MUDA land allotment case after several premium sites were allowed to his wife. (PTI)

On a petition filed by Snehamayi Krishna, the court also issued notices to Central and State governments, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Lokayukta police.

The High Court directed the Lokayukta police to submit details of the probe conducted till November 25 while adjourning further hearing on the petition till November 26.

The Mysuru Lokayukta officially initiated an inquiry and investigation into the case following a September 27 court order to file an FIR. The Lokayukta was directed to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth ₹56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by MUDA.

It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that he has been summoned by the Mysore Lokayukta regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

On being asked by the media, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Yes, Mysore Lokayukta has issued a notice regarding MUDA. I will go to Mysore Lokayukta on November 6."

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 28, conducted searches at more than half a dozen locations in Mangalore, Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru in Karnataka's MUDA-linked money laundering case.

The move came within a week of the agency summoning six employees associated with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Karnataka, for questioning. The employees were summoned in connection with the high-profile alleged scam on different dates for the interrogation, which will take place at the ED's zonal office in Bengaluru.

The ED also filed a money-laundering case against Siddaramaiah and others. The case was prompted by a First Information Report (FIR) from the state Lokayukta concerning the MUDA, which has placed the Congress leader in a difficult situation.

The FIR names Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, from whom Swamy bought land that was later gifted to Parvathi.

The ED has applied provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in its case, enabling the agency to summon individuals for questioning and possibly seize assets during the investigation.

Siddaramaiah has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that he is facing political persecution. Siddaramaiah has stated that he will not resign, backed by his party leaders, despite ongoing demands from the BJP for him to leave his position as head of the government.As the allegations surfaced, the BJP has accused the Congress of supporting "corrupt" leaders and demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation. Siddaramiah, has, however, quashed all demands for his resignation.