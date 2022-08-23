Siddaramaiah's son comes to his defence about BJP's meat remark, says 'my food, my choice'

Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah's son, came to his father's defence after the state BJP targeted the leader of opposition for allegedly visiting a temple after eating meat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened in the communally sensitive Kodagu district, where police imposed prohibitory orders from August 24 to 27 earlier today, to maintain law and order. BJP leaders accused Siddaramaiah of hurting religious sentiments.

Also Read: Prohibitory orders clamped in Kodagu from Aug 24 to 27, liquor sale banned

In this regard, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is an MLA from the Varuna constituency, Mysuru, said, “I am a complete vegetarian, father is non-vegetarian. Whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian, God is the same within everyone, why do we have a sense of difference that He does not have. My Food My Choice.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: BJP attacks Siddaramaiah for ‘visiting temple after eating meat’

While Siddaramaiah asserted his right to choice of food, he is yet to clarify if the food he consumed before visiting the temple was non-vegetarian. The controversy was triggered after he visited the Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet.

Siddaramaiah has been in the middle of multiple controversies lately, following the incidents of eggs being hurled at his car and black flags being waved during his visit to Kodagu last week. This, he claimed, was a 'state-sponsored' stir.

Read: Egg thrown at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Kodagu

Siddaramaiah along with Congress leaders and workers then planned to lay a siege to the SP's office in Kodagu on August 26, while the BJP had planned its 'Jana Jagruthi Samavesha' programme on the same day, each expected to draw a crowd of one lakh people each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking preventive measures, the Kodagu district administration imposed Section 144 in the district between 6 am on August 24 and 6 pm on August 27, thereby denying permission for both events.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON