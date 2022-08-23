BJP attacks Siddaramaiah for ‘visiting temple after eating meat’
This came even as the former chief minister has tried to downplay the issue and assert his right to choice of food, while questioning as to whether god has prescribed any food while visiting temples.
BJP leaders in Karnataka are targeting senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for reportedly going to a temple during his recent visit to Kodagu district after eating non-vegetarian food, and have accused him of hurting religious sentiments.
This came even as the former chief minister has tried to downplay the issue and assert his right to choice of food, while questioning as to whether god has prescribed any food while visiting temples.
He, however, did not give any clarification on food consumed before visiting the temple in Kodagu district.
Siddaramaiah visiting Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly eating non-vegetarian food has triggered a controversy.
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, suggested that local temple traditions should be followed if one wants to visit shrines, and thereby respect the feelings of the faithful.
“Siddaramaiah or anyone should not hurt the feelings of the faithful. If you (Siddaramaiah) have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque,” he challenged.
Accusing Siddaramaiah of trying to hurt sentiments of the people, Member of Parliament Mysuru-Kodagu Pratap Simha, pointed to an earlier incident by alleging that as the then chief minister he had offered customary floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the reigning deity of Mysuru, during the Dasara ‘jamboo savari’ procession, after eating non-veg food.
“He did this in 2017, I’m a witness to it...thereafter, he lost power and could not offer floral tributes from next year,” Simha said, as he addressed Siddaramaiah as ‘Siddu Sultan’ and accused him of appeasement politics.
State BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra, targeting Siddaramaiah, said people may have freedom to choose their food, but there is culture and tradition in the southern state and people here respect and follow certain religious practices.
“Those in big positions should not behave or make statements that hurt sentiments of people,” he said.
Siddaramaiah, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, on Sunday said he is a non-vegetarian and it is his food habit, and questioned as to whether the God has said what to eat and what not to before visiting temples.
“I had lunch at a guest house... Has God prescribed any specific food?... It seems one can consume meat during the night and visit temples the next morning, but should not visit a temple in the same evening,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, reacting to BJP’s attack, former MLC and Congress leader in Kodagu district Veena Acchaiah has said Siddaramaiah did not have non-vegetarian food the day he visited the temple.
“It is true there was chicken curry. But Siddaramaiah had Coorg’s special bamboo shoot curry and akki rotti,” she has said.
Jumping to his father’s defence, Siddarmaiah’s son and Congress MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah said the BJP was creating unnecessary issues and asserted that everyone has a right over the choice of food.
State Congress Working President Dhruvanarayan said the ruling party is trying to cover up its failures by raising trivial issues, instead of concentrating on addressing the concerns of the people.
He said the BJP was trying to malign Siddaramaiah with false propaganda, as it feared his popularity.
Earlier too, Siddarmaiah as CM had been in the middle of a similar controversy in 2017, when he reportedly visited the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara temple in Dharmasthala of Dakshina Kannada district after consuming a meal of fish fry and country chicken.
-
Ministers upset over delay in road construction, widening projects
LUCKNOW Ministers in charge of Lucknow expressed displeasure over the delay in road construction and widening projects in the district when they learned that only 28 of the 83 projects under the PWD had been completed. Minister of state for vocational education and skill development, PWD minister Jitendra Prasada (independent charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal and MoS for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were reviewing development works and law and order in the district.
-
K’taka HC: Azaan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of others
The Karnataka high court has said Azaan (Muslim call to prayer) on loudspeakers does not violate the fundamental right of people of other faiths. A public interest litigation by Bengaluru resident Manjunath S Halawar was heard by a division bench headed by acting chief justice Alok Aradhe. The “contention that the contents of Azaan violate the fundamental right guaranteed to the petitioner as well the persons of other faith cannot be accepted”, it said.
-
Dwarfing of paddy crop: Experts panel to submit report with PAU
As reports are emerging about mysterious dwarfing of paddy plants from all districts across Punjab and neighbouring state of Haryana, Punjab Agricultural University has formed a five-member committee to look into the cause behind the trend. The committee is likely to submit its fact-finding report to PAU by Wednesday (August 24) It is for the second time this year when the cash crop has encountered a problem.
-
K’taka to launch pilot road project giving cyclists, pedestrians priority
With an aim to decongest the roads, the Karnataka government is gearing up to launch its pilot project in Tumakuru and one zone of Bengaluru, officials in the know of matter said on Monday. The state is experimenting with the active mobility plan under which the pedestrians, cyclists and public transport will get priority on the roads.
-
Shivakumar: Cong rally to cover 511 km in K’taka
Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra” will be covering a total distance of 511 km across 21 days in Karnataka, the party's state president DK Shivakumar said on Monday. He said discussions are on with the All India Congress Committee regarding the route to be taken for the yatra. The yatra is being planned from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The 'padayatra' (foot march) will cover 12 states and two Union territories.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics