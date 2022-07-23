Mysuru airport to be named after Maharaja Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar; Here's 5 facts about him
- The Mysuru airport will be named after the late Maharaja Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar, Karnataka law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy announced on Friday.
Karnataka law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy on Friday said the Karnataka cabinet has decided to name the Mysuru airport after the late Maharaja Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar, news agency PTI reported.
Here are five facts you need to know about the late king:
- Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar was the twenty-fourth maharaja of the Kingdom of Mysore.
- He ruled Mysuru from 1894 until his death in 1940.
- Seeing his administrative reforms and achievements, Mahatma Gandhi named him ‘Rajarshi’ (Raja and rishi), which he popularly came to be known as.
- When he died, he was one of the world's wealthiest men with an accumulated wealth of around $400 million, equivalent to $7 billion at 2018 prices.
- His name ‘Nalwadi’ means ‘the fourth’ in Kannada.
Politicians and state leaders welcomed the decision and took to twitter to express their approval and support, with Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar writing, “I wholeheartedly welcome the decision of the State Cabinet to approve the naming of Mysore Airport after Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar. The foresight, efficient administration and social concern of Rajarshi Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, the pioneer of Mysore's development, have always inspired us.”
Among other decisions taken, one is to acquire 240 acres of land to develop the Mysuru airport. The Karnataka government is set to spend ₹9.29 crore for the development and the land will be handed over to the Airports Authority of India.
(With PTI Inputs)
