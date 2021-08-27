After Congress 'raping me' comment, Karnataka minister says 'no intention to hurt anybody'

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday withdrew his comments on the Mysuru gang rape case after facing a barrage of criticism for his remarks on the Congress party and the victim of the crime, saying he had "no intention to hurt anybody". "I had withdrawn the statement made earlier on the Congress party leaders. We are committed to ensuring the safety of all sections in the society," Jnanendra said while addressing a press conference, according to news agency ANI.

Jnanendra also said that security measures will be tightened to ensure the protection of all, especially women, in the state. Police are investigating the case and culprits will be nabbed, he said while referring to the Mysuru gang rape case.

As the Karnataka home minister's comments on the alleged Mysuru gang rape gave rise to a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, he said that the opposition party was politicising the issue. "The rape has happened there in Mysuru, but the Congress is trying to rape me. They are trying to gain political mileage in that incident," he said on Thursday.

"It was an inhuman incident. It happened somewhere, instead of telling us to detect the case, they are trying to gain political mileage, people are watching it. I have already given instructions to crack the case, we are working on it. We are working on it to send a message that such incidents should not happen," he added.

He also pointed that several incidents of rape took place during the Congress regime as well. The home minister also questioned the timing of the survivor’s visit to a deserted spot on the outskirts of Mysuru where she was allegedly gangraped by five men.

Chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai said he had sought clarification in this regard. “I just don’t agree with the comments made by my home minister regarding the gang-rape incident. I have advised him to give clarification,” he told reporters.

The 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Tuesday. The college student and her male friend, who was assaulted by the gang, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

