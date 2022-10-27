Mysuru set to see 12,000 new jobs as part of Beyond Bengaluru campaign: BJP

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka said 12, 000 new jobs will be created with investments around Mysuru and called it a Diwali gift to the people of the state. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government said that many companies are interested in investing in and around Mysuru.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Karnataka BJP read, “@BSBommai govt gives Diwali gift to the people of Mysore. Under #BeyondBengaluru initiative, Rs. 1,400 crores will be invested around Mysore and the companies have come forward to invest. Due to this, 12,000 jobs will be created and the speed of development of Mysore will increase further.”

‘Beyond Bengaluru’ is an initiative of the Karnataka government to decentralise development across the state and not limit it just to the capital city.

On Monday, Bommai said his government approved projects worth over ₹1.74 lakh crore in the state. A meeting was held on Monday with the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) headed by the chief minister and the committee approved 11 development projects for the state.

The new projects are expected to generate over 40,000 jobs in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON