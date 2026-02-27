Bengaluru, NABARD on Thursday projected a priority sector credit potential of ₹4.99 lakh crore for Karnataka for the financial year 2026-27, registering a 12 per cent increase over the projections made for the previous fiscal. NABARD projects priority sector credit potential of ₹4.99 lakh cr for K'taka in FY 2026-27

Releasing its "State Focus Paper for FY 2026-27" at the State Credit Seminar in Bengaluru, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development assessed the exploitable credit potential under priority sectors in the State at ₹4,99,530.93 crore for the coming financial year.

The projections are aimed at guiding banks and financial institutions in formulating their Annual Credit Plans.

According to NABARD, agriculture and allied sectors account for 45 per cent of the total projected credit potential. Farm credit alone includes ₹1,90,397.40 crore towards crop loans for agriculture and allied activities and ₹47,166.71 crore towards term loans. Credit potential for ancillary activities has been estimated at ₹28,876.81 crore.

The MSME sector has been assigned a credit potential of ₹2,14,501 crore, constituting 42 per cent of the overall projection. Other priority sector segments include housing at ₹28,119.01 crore, education at ₹5,650.12 crore, export credit at ₹5,983 crore, social infrastructure at ₹1,936.91 crore and renewable energy at ₹1,802.14 crore.

Agri infrastructure has been projected at ₹81,485 crore.

NABARD stated that the enhanced projection reflects the growing credit absorption capacity across sectors and the need to strengthen rural infrastructure, agriculture resilience and enterprise development in the State.

The bank noted that the State Focus Paper is prepared through a consultative process involving banks, government departments and other stakeholders, and serves as a base document for district-level credit planning.

It added that the projections are aligned with sectoral priorities, infrastructure requirements and policy support needed to sustain inclusive and balanced growth across Karnataka.

