'Namastey NFT': Bengaluru to host India’s mega metaverse summit
- Bengaluru to host India’s mega metaverse summit, ‘Namastey NFT Bengaluru 2022,’ from 14 to 15th May 2022 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.
The two-day event intends to democratize the understanding of the world of Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs by bringing together artists, collectors, developers, influencers and pioneers of the WEB 3 industry.
What is ‘NamasteyNFT Bengaluru 2022’?
‘NamasteyNFT Bengaluru 2022', is a free-to-enter event, that is expected to host 300+ artists, and 20+ speakers like Vineet Vohra, Fikret Dilek Uyar, Jassi Oberai, Natalie Amrossi, Prasad Bhat, Vishwas Bhushan, and others, including well-known figures in the NFT industry.
More than 10,000 participants are expected from all across the country including Influencers and community leaders from Web3 and the NFT community.
It is reported that, at the event, developer participation will be represented by ‘Decentology’(the Title and Diamond sponsor). TryCrypto and NftyDreams have sponsored the entire summit.
Highlights of the event
An exhibition (titled ‘The Prologue’ ) of 300 freshly minted NFTs by Artists of various genres from all over the globe including 2D Artists, 3D Artists, Photographers, Animators, Poets, etc. is expected. A Hackathon also will be held as part of the event, in which developers can compete for prizes.
The first day of the exhibition will end with a full bang live performance as music stars from around the country includingHanumankind, Jbabe, Shanka Tribe and Black Ice Crew (Dance Showcase)are coming together to make the community night a grand success.
An interactive treasure hunt tour of the festival, single and multiplayer MetaSky VR games, 3D paintings, interactive projection mapping, a forest experience room, hologram art, AR-enhanced dance moves, and a Metaverse concert are among the other highlights of the summit.
Reports say, there will be discussions about making Web3 accessible to web developers all across the world and accelerating the adoption of decentralized technologies.
Namastey NFT
Namastey NFT is a large NFT community with a collective intention to democratise the understanding of the world of NFTs by bringing together artists, collectors, developers, influencers, and pioneers of the Web3 industry.
A community that started out on a Whatsapp group with less than 10 members, now consists of 1,500 artists who support artists from across the country to sell their works on the blockchain.
It aims to empower and support emerging creators through an artist-driven community fund and help them transition to WEB 3, mint their work and even buy an NFT. Interested people should register at the NamasteyNFT portal to gain access to the summit.
Court reserves order on Deshmukh’s plea for treatment at private hospital
Mumbai A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court on Monday reserved orders on the plea filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for permission to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment. He claimed he also had heart-related ailments. Deshmukh's lawyer Aniket Nikam argued that Deshmukh is in acute pain and he needs to undergo the surgery. Further, he argued that it is his fundamental right.
Will continue running bulldozers tomorrow, says south Delhi municipal body
The SDMC has reportedly formed a 10-day action plan for the demolition drive in several areas of Delhi, with municipality central zone's standing committee, Rajpal saying that it will do its work and “encroachments will be removed wherever they are”.
Investors’ summit will give flight to aspirations of new UP: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officers to complete all necessary preparations for the third ground-breaking ceremony of UP investors' summit scheduled in June. “The event will give flight to the aspirations of New India's New Uttar Pradesh,” he said at a meeting with top officers of the state government. UP, which ranked 14 on the national ease of doing business ranking, now ranks number 2, informed Adityanath.
PIFF to feature at Cannes Film Festival
The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), the official film festival of the Government of Maharashtra, jointly organised by the Government of Maharashtra and Pune Film Foundation for the past 20 years, has been invited to participate in the 'festival hub' section of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival to be held in France between May 17 and 28. PIFF is the only film festival from India to get this honour.
With online applications, obtaining and renewing liquor licences get easier
Gurugram: GGurugram (east) Under the new excise policy introduced on Friday, applications for obtaining and renewing liquor licenses can be made online, beginning June. The online process will eliminate corruption, the involvement of middlemen, and harassment of traders. The decision also aims at improving delivery of various department regulatory functions and services in an effective and transparent manner to ensure 100% compliance with the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).
