Namma Metro: Why Tunnel Boring Machine ‘Lavi’ got stuck 200 times
Sometimes a journey is more defining than the destination and it can get really boring – literally. Don’t worry, we are talking about the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s Tunnel Boring Machine (TMB) Lavi had to go through before it could retire. The machine was interrupted 200 times before it could complete a 14-month trip on MG Road, which set back its deadline by two months.
Rocky conditions, oxygen shortage (due to Covid) and lack of manpower were some of the issues which caused the delays to the project that started on Feb 10 in 2021.
A senior Metro official told The New Indian Express: “The biggest issue faced when carrying out work using any TBM is the damage to the discs on the cutter head. In case of Lavi, the discs were damaged more than that encountered with any TBM before.”
He said four every six metres drilled, four discs would get damaged, a problem which was exacerbated when passing through a dolerite zone. Dolerite is soft outside and much harder inside.
This occurrence repeated itself 200 times when drilling the 1000-metre stretch.
Have Ola & Uber hiked fare charges in Bengaluru?
India's two most used ride-hailing apps Ola and Uber have reportedly raised trip fare charges in various cities across the country, including Bengaluru, amid soaring fuel prices. The head of central operations of Uber India and South Asia was quoted as saying by the Economic Times that, after listening to feedback from their drivers, Uber has understood that the current spike in fuel prices is burning a hole in their drivers' pockets.
Local train services affected for 12 hours due to Matunga derailment
Local train services on main Central Railways between CSMT and Kalyan remain affected for around 12 hours after three coaches of a mail train derailed on Friday night. No one was reported injured in the accident. About 10 long-distance trains were cancelled and several trains rescheduled. At 9.45 pm on Friday night, three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near the Matunga railway station. Railway officials call it signal passed at danger, or SPAD.
DJ wale babu mera gaana chala do, Miranda girls’ cheer
From hurting throat to feet Those apprehensive about the hot Delhi summer were relieved to witness the breezy days where sun and clouds played hide and seek.“ We were expecting it to be hot and tiring, but everything turned out to be so good. Humne full on enjoy kiya. Hopping from one stall to another, we shopped, ate and danced till our feet turned sore,” shares Angela Bharadwaj, a first-year student of Economics (Hons).
Contractor's death: Karnataka CM rejects interference in inquiry
Accusing the opposition Congress of wanting to be investigator, prosecutor and judge in the case relating to civil contractor Santosh Patil's death, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday dismissed allegations of interference by his government in the investigation. In a video message before suicide, he had named K J George (former Minister), and two top IPS officers responsible for his extreme step.
‘Killing unemployment’: Bihar students gather to study for govt jobs | In pics
Thousands of students were seen with pen, paper and books in the early hours of Saturday, some sitting and some standing, on the bank of a Ghat near Patna University in Bihar in images shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. "We organise tests on Saturdays and Sundays at 6 am. Around 12,000-14,000 students come every weekend. I've been doing this free of cost for the past 2 months," JhSK Jha, an engineer by degreeold ANI.
