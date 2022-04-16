Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Namma Metro: Why Tunnel Boring Machine ‘Lavi’ got stuck 200 times
bengaluru news

Namma Metro: Why Tunnel Boring Machine ‘Lavi’ got stuck 200 times

Rocky conditions, oxygen shortage (due to Covid) and lack of manpower were some of the issues which caused the delays to the project that started on Feb 10 in 2021.
Representational Image
Representational Image
Published on Apr 16, 2022 02:26 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

 

Sometimes a journey is more defining than the destination and it can get really boring – literally. Don’t worry, we are talking about the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s Tunnel Boring Machine (TMB) Lavi had to go through before it could retire. The machine was interrupted 200 times before it could complete a 14-month trip on MG Road, which set back its deadline by two months. 

Rocky conditions, oxygen shortage (due to Covid) and lack of manpower were some of the issues which caused the delays to the project that started on Feb 10 in 2021. 

A senior Metro official told The New Indian Express: “The biggest issue faced when carrying out work using any TBM is the damage to the discs on the cutter head. In case of Lavi, the discs were damaged more than that encountered with any TBM before.”


He said four every six metres drilled, four discs would get damaged, a problem which was exacerbated when passing through a dolerite zone. Dolerite is soft outside and much harder inside. 

This occurrence repeated itself 200 times when drilling the 1000-metre stretch. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Ola &amp; Uber have hiked fare charges in Bengaluru. (Reuters File Photo)

    Have Ola & Uber hiked fare charges in Bengaluru?

    India's two most used ride-hailing apps Ola and Uber have reportedly raised trip fare charges in various cities across the country, including Bengaluru, amid soaring fuel prices. The head of central operations of Uber India and South Asia was quoted as saying by the Economic Times that, after listening to feedback from their drivers, Uber has understood that the current spike in fuel prices is burning a hole in their drivers' pockets.

  • Three coaches of Puducherry Express derailed at Matunga station, in Mumbai on Friday night, April 15, 2022. (PTI)

    Local train services affected for 12 hours due to Matunga derailment

    Local train services on main Central Railways between CSMT and Kalyan remain affected for around 12 hours after three coaches of a mail train derailed on Friday night. No one was reported injured in the accident. About 10 long-distance trains were cancelled and several trains rescheduled. At 9.45 pm on Friday night, three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near the Matunga railway station. Railway officials call it signal passed at danger, or SPAD.

  • Not wanting to be limited by a genre, Tanz, the dance society, performed a mix of various styles from hip-hop to contemporary. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

    DJ wale babu mera gaana chala do, Miranda girls’ cheer

    From hurting throat to feet Those apprehensive about the hot Delhi summer were relieved to witness the breezy days where sun and clouds played hide and seek.“ We were expecting it to be hot and tiring, but everything turned out to be so good. Humne full on enjoy kiya. Hopping from one stall to another, we shopped, ate and danced till our feet turned sore,” shares Angela Bharadwaj, a first-year student of Economics (Hons).

  • Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai dismissed allegations of interference by his government in the investigation of contractor Santhosh Patil's death. (PTI)

    Contractor's death: Karnataka CM rejects interference in inquiry

    Accusing the opposition Congress of wanting to be investigator, prosecutor and judge in the case relating to civil contractor Santosh Patil's death, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday dismissed allegations of interference by his government in the investigation. In a video message before suicide, he had named K J George (former Minister), and two top IPS officers responsible for his extreme step.

  • Government job aspirants studying at the bank of a Ghat near Patna University in Bihar.

    ‘Killing unemployment’: Bihar students gather to study for govt jobs | In pics

    Thousands of students were seen with pen, paper and books in the early hours of Saturday, some sitting and some standing, on the bank of a Ghat near Patna University in Bihar in images shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. "We organise tests on Saturdays and Sundays at 6 am. Around 12,000-14,000 students come every weekend. I've been doing this free of cost for the past 2 months," JhSK Jha, an engineer by degreeold ANI.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out