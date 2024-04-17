Bengaluru-based mobility app Namma Yatri launched its cab services in the tech capital on Tuesday. The team of Namma Yatri stressed that it would follow the prices set by the Karnataka government through its ‘zero commission’ model. Namma Yatri launches ‘zero commission’ model cab services in Bengaluru

Namma Yatri will have non-AC minis, AC minis, and Sedan and XL cabs in its fleet. Non-AC mini cabs are said to be the new addition, and it is added to the fleet to address frequent misunderstandings between drivers and customers regarding AC usage. It sets clear service expectations and competitive pricing for budget-conscious customers while promoting eco-friendly rides.

The cabs will also accommodate special requests like disability-friendly rides, extra luggage, travelling with pets, and trips to public transport hubs. A total of 25,000 cab drivers are on board. Currently, the app aims to bring at least 1 lakh drivers in the next six months.

Namma Yatri also said that it helped auto drivers to earn ₹420 crore and currently has a user base of 60 lakh.

In 2022, Namma Yatri was launched amid the tussle between the transport department and ride-hailing giants Ola and Uber, accused of charging exorbitant fees to customers. The Namma Yatri connects customers directly to auto drivers and aims to tap into the market with affordable fares for customers by removing the middlemen. Namma Yatri currently runs cab services in Kochi and Kolkata.