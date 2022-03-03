Naveen's death a reflection of NEET's 'shameless face': Kumaraswamy
The tragic death of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a medical student who was killed in shelling in Ukraine is a reflection of the National Eligibility Entrance Test's (NEET) "shameless face", as it is causing injustice to talented but economically vulnerable rural students in the guise of qualification, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday.
Alleging that NEET was shattering the medical education dreams of the middle class and the poor, in a series of tweets, he said it has become a "death statute" for the parents and students, as higher education is being reserved only for the haves while denying it for the have-nots.
Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 21-year-old medical student from Haveri district in Karnataka was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday. "Naveen secured 96 percent in SSLC (class 10) and 97 percent in PUC (12th). Even then, he was denied a medical seat in India which is considered as Kashi of Global Education.
It is not easy for a rural student to secure such a high percentage. Despite that, the medical seat was denied," the former CM said in a tweet. "After being denied a medical seat in India, Naveen went to Ukraine to realise his dream and become a medical Doctor. The youngster's death has made India, which is longing to become ‘Vishwa Guru’, to question its self conscience. Who is responsible for this?" he asked. Further stating that dreaming of medical education has become a mirage for the poor and the middle class after introducing NEET, Kumaraswamy said, tutorials have mushroomed, fleecing students.
"As many as 99 percent of students who are clearing NEET have got themselves enrolled in these tutorials." "It is impossible for government college and rural students to clear NEET. Aware of this fact, tutorials are expanding their market and dancing on corpses of students like Naveen. Everyone should raise their voice against NEET, which is meant only to provide higher education to the rich," he added.
