Need to get a booster shot in Bengaluru? All you need to know

As regional cases of XE variant might increase, it is beneficial for the Indian demography to get the third shot of the COVID vaccine, also referred to as the precautionary dose or the booster shot, amid diminishing immunity from the previous two COVID vaccines.

What is the booster shot?

A booster shot is a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that serves as a reminder to the body to be prepared to respond quickly when it encounters the COVID-19 infection.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar announced on Saturday that the precaution jab for those aged above 18 years will be available at private vaccination centers across the state from April 10, adding that the precaution jab is another step towards strengthening the battle against COVID pandemic.

Who is eligible to take the booster shot?

The precautionary dose of the vaccine can be taken by any adult who has completed 9 months or 39 weeks after getting the second dose of vaccination.

A statement from the state health ministry said, as per the current statistics, Karnataka has administered a total of around 1.42 crore precautionary doses so far.

Where can you get the booster shot?

Many private hospitals in Bengaluru have started providing booster doses at a decreased cost of Rs. 386 on Tuesday, The New Indian Express reported.

Ever since the drive began on Sunday, reports said only 2,218 people between 18 and 59 years of age were vaccinated with the precautionary dose.

Now, with the discovery of India's first case of the new XE variant of the coronavirus in Mumbai, state Health Minister K Sudhakar has stated that Karnataka will consider imposing new measures for international visitors entering the state.

The Health Minister told reporters on Tuesday that vaccination was the only way to prevent and fight the potential fourth wave of COVID-19. According to a report, Sudhakar said many are yet to the take their second dose of the vaccine, amid predictive studies pointing that, “The fourth wave will start in June-July and last till September. Karnataka is prepared to face it,” Sudhakar told reporters.