Need to get a booster shot in Bengaluru? All you need to know
- If you are planning to take the booster shot in Bengaluru, here's how to apply and register yourself and centres where the shot will be available.
As regional cases of XE variant might increase, it is beneficial for the Indian demography to get the third shot of the COVID vaccine, also referred to as the precautionary dose or the booster shot, amid diminishing immunity from the previous two COVID vaccines.
What is the booster shot?
A booster shot is a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that serves as a reminder to the body to be prepared to respond quickly when it encounters the COVID-19 infection.
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar announced on Saturday that the precaution jab for those aged above 18 years will be available at private vaccination centers across the state from April 10, adding that the precaution jab is another step towards strengthening the battle against COVID pandemic.
Who is eligible to take the booster shot?
The precautionary dose of the vaccine can be taken by any adult who has completed 9 months or 39 weeks after getting the second dose of vaccination.
A statement from the state health ministry said, as per the current statistics, Karnataka has administered a total of around 1.42 crore precautionary doses so far.
Where can you get the booster shot?
Many private hospitals in Bengaluru have started providing booster doses at a decreased cost of Rs. 386 on Tuesday, The New Indian Express reported.
Ever since the drive began on Sunday, reports said only 2,218 people between 18 and 59 years of age were vaccinated with the precautionary dose.
Now, with the discovery of India's first case of the new XE variant of the coronavirus in Mumbai, state Health Minister K Sudhakar has stated that Karnataka will consider imposing new measures for international visitors entering the state.
The Health Minister told reporters on Tuesday that vaccination was the only way to prevent and fight the potential fourth wave of COVID-19. According to a report, Sudhakar said many are yet to the take their second dose of the vaccine, amid predictive studies pointing that, “The fourth wave will start in June-July and last till September. Karnataka is prepared to face it,” Sudhakar told reporters.
-
Karnataka CM reacts after minister booked in contractor death case
After a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa over the death of a contractor who had accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa of demanding a commission for road construction, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday he will discuss the issue with his fellow Bharatiya Janata Party leader. The senior BJP leader was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide.
-
Raje accuses Rajasthan govt of banning Hindu festivals
Jaipur: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje has accused the Rajasthan government of banning Hindu festivals through administrative orders and said it will not be tolerated. She said the accused named for the violence in Karauli were not arrested and added innocent people were put behind the bars. “The police have not yet met the people whose shops were damaged.” Congress leader Archana Sharma accused the BJP of trying to polarise society.
-
Maximum temp to hover around 39 degrees Celsius in Delhi
New Delhi: The mercury dipped below the 40-degree mark for the first time in six days in Delhi on Tuesday as clouds ended a five-day heatwave. Most weather stations recorded a dip of two to three degrees Celsius. Safdarjung, the base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperatures will start rising slightly to 40 degrees Celsius by Friday.
-
In contractor death case, FIR against Karnataka minister Eshwarappa, 2 aides
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Karnataka minister KS Eswharappa after a contractor, who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa of demanding commission for road construction, was found dead, with the cause of death suspected to be suicide. Read Contractor death: chief minister Basavaraj Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn In recent days, Eshwarappa has made several controversial religious remarks.
-
Delhiwale: New outlooks in an old city
Seasoned machines clog the space of a small room. Dressed in a blue pathani suit and mustard green topi, Mehboob Ilahi is finishing his lunch (this encounter unfolded just before the start of the fasting month of Ramzan). In his early 70s, his serene face with a long white beard now gazes out into the street at Gali Qasim Jan in Old Delhi's Ballimaran. The venerable man dives into his eventful past.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics