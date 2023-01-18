Newly inagurated Adi Yogi statue near Bengaluru is now open to visitors. Details

The 112-foot Adi Yogi statue that was recently inaugurated at Chikkaballapur near Bengaluru is now open to the public and the management of Isha Foundation announced that people can now visit the statue on all the days. The Adi Yogi statue is a replica of a popular statue at Coimbatore’s Isha Yoga center.

On Tuesday, the Isha Foundation announced, “Bengaluru Welcomes 112-ft Adiyogi. Sadhguru Sannidhi is open every day from 6 am to 8 pm. Everyone, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion is welcome to benefit from this space.”

Isha Foundation also announced that visitors can experience Divya Darshanam, a light and sound show at Sadhguru Sannidhi at 7pm every day. “Visitors can take part in the many offerings and processes available at the Yogeshwar Linga and Naga shrine, and experience the Adiyogi Divya Darshanam every evening,” announced Isha Foundation.

The statue was inaugurated by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Makar Sankranti and he also thanked Isha Foundation’s head Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, for bringing this statue to the state.

During the inaugural event, popular Karnataka folk dance forms Kamsale and Dollu Kunitha were performed. Theyyam, a fire dance offered as worship by artists from Kerala, and a light and sound show were also presented to the people who attended the inaugural event.

The Karnataka High Court had ordered a status quo on the construction activities at the site where the Adi Yogi statue was unveiled. The court also stressed that no trees should be cut for the event as they are not allowed to go ahead with construction activities.

