'Non-Kannadigas will become mayors': Why BJP is against Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill?

On Monday, the Karnataka Assembly passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, paving the way for a possible restructuring of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into multiple city corporations. Karnataka Opposition leader R Ashoka said that DK Shivakumar is trying to destroy Bengaluru. (PTI)

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, R. Ashoka, has strongly opposed the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, arguing that it goes against the 74th Amendment of the Constitution. He warned that the proposed legislation would concentrate power in the hands of the chief minister, sidelining elected local bodies.

The Bill, reviewed by a joint select committee, seeks to establish a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), with the chief minister as its head. This authority would have sweeping administrative, planning, and executive control over the city, effectively overriding the existing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) structure.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who oversees Bengaluru's development, had strongly pushed for the Bill's passage. However, Ashoka accused him of endangering the city's governance model.

Why BJP is opposing the bill?

The BJP leader who is also the LoP raised concerns about the impact on Kannada identity in the city. "In 2006, we expanded BBMP when Kannadigas were becoming a minority in the city. Had we not done so, Bengaluru could have turned into a Union Territory. We integrated villages into the city to preserve its character," he said. "But now, under this new system, what will happen to Kannada in Bengaluru East? We may not even have Kannada-speaking mayors anymore," added R Ashoka

His remarks reflect broader concerns within the BJP that the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill could dilute local representation and weaken the role of Kannada-speaking leaders in city administration.

R Ashoka also lashed out at DK Shivakumar for pushing the idea further and said that he is trying to destroy the tech capital. "Shivakumar, who calls himself the son of Kempegowda, is actually out to destroy Bengaluru," Ashoka said in the Assembly. His comment referenced Shivakumar’s father, who shares his name with Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru.