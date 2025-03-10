'Is she an industrialist or a smuggler?': Congress MLA Arshad on Ranya Rao's gold smuggling case

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad on Monday questioned why the BJP government had allegedly allotted 12 acres of land in Tumakuru to a company linked to Ranya Rao, asking whether she was an industrialist or a smuggler. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested from the Kempagowda International Airport.

Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) CEO Mahesh had clarified on Sunday that Ksiroda India Pvt. Ltd., a company linked to Kannada actress Ranya Rao, was allotted 12 acres of land on January 2, 2023.

The land, located in Sira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district, was approved for allotment during the 137th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held on the same day when the last government was in power, the KIADB CEO had stated.

Arshad stated that the case is under investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and they have full independence to investigate.

Speaking to mediapersons, Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad said, "The case is being investigated by DRI and CBI and they have all the independence to investigate... The BJP should also answer why they allotted 12 acres of land in Tumakuru to the company belonging to Ranya Rao, is she an industrialist or a smuggler?..."

Actress Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai.

Meanwhile asked about the Hampi rape incident, the Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad said, “The BJP that has organizations like Bajrang Dal and VHP, who take the law into their own hands, should not blame anybody else... The State government has swiftly acted in the case, arrested the accused, and is chasing the third accused. We will see to it that everyone gets justice and the guilty is booked under strict sections... We will not compromise on anything related to the safety, security and dignity of women...”