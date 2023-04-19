Ahead of crucial elections, BS Vijayendra, the son of ex-CM BS Yediyurappa said that it is not important for him to become the chief minister of Karnataka. Vijayendra also said that the high command has a lot of faith in him, and he asserted that he will work hard for the victory of BJP. ‘Not important for me to become Karnataka CM,’ BS Yediyurappa's son(ANI)

Speaking to ANI, “At this point of time, becoming the chief minister of Karnataka is not very important to me. The high command of the BJP and the state leaders have lot of faith in me, and I will work for party. BJP will win this election with absolute majority.”

Vijayendra is contesting from the Shikaripura constituency, which was vacated by his father BS Yediyurappa. He earlier said, “I am blessed to contest from the constituency that my father represented for 40 years. I am happy to contest from Shikaripura. It is a dream come true for me...It's unfair to say that I've been given a ticket as I am BS Yediyurappa's son.”

The Election Commission of India announced that assembly elections in the state will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. The last date for filing nominations is April 20 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is April 24.