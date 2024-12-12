Menu Explore
'Not just a dreamer, but a doer’: DK Shivakumar’s daughter shares rare photos of SM Krishna. See pics

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Dec 12, 2024 03:11 PM IST

Along with the images, Aisshwarya penned an emotional tribute expressing her admiration for the late statesman.

Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, daughter of the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and wife of the grandson of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, shared unseen pictures of SM Krishna following his passing at the age of 92 in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

SM Krishna, 92, passed away on Tuesday.
SM Krishna, 92, passed away on Tuesday.

Along with the images, Aisshwarya penned an emotional tribute expressing her admiration for the late statesman. She described SM Krishna as"a great human, a visionary leader, the statesman, and the coolest grandfather" whose legacy would always be cherished.

(Also Read: Rains and thunderstorms return to Bengaluru as IMD issues yellow alert until Friday

Check out her posts here:

In her heartfelt message, Aisshwarya reminisced about precious family moments, from"lunch and dinner table conversations where all your stories came alive" to shared experiences like"watching intense tennis and football matches" and engaging in debates abouteducation, politics, and world affairs.

She added, "You’re not just a dreamer but a doer, someone who turned aspirations into reality and changed countless lives along the way. Your vision has shaped the future, and your kindness has touched every heart around you."

The emotional tribute sheds light on the deep personal bond Aisshwarya shared with SM Krishna while honoring his immense contribution to Indian politics and leadership.

(Also Read: Panchamasali protests intensify in Karnataka as BJP backs demand for 2A reservation demand)

On Wednesday, the last rites of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna were performed with full state honours in Mandya district on Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were among those present at the ceremony.

SM Krishna, 92, passed away on Tuesday, promoting the Karnataka government to declare three days of mourning in his honour.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of the former CM of Karnataka.

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie's mother faints at Patna airport as son's death shocks family)

Follow Us On