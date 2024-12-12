Rains and thunderstorms return to Bengaluru as IMD issues yellow alert until Friday

Bengaluru experienced moderate showers on Thursday , with cloudy skies dominating the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and nearby districts until December 13. In Bengaluru, the minimum and maximum temperatures are projected to hover between 18°C and 25°C. (PTI)

The showers are part of a broader weather pattern caused by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall across southern Karnataka, with districts such as Chitradurga, Kolar, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Chamarajanagar likely to experience similar weather conditions. Heavy rainfall is expected in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi until December 14.

In Bengaluru, the minimum and maximum temperatures are projected to hover between 18°C and 25°C. The city recorded humidity levels of 86%, higher than Wednesday’s levels. Winds blowing from the northeast at 16 km/h and an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 76 indicate moderate air quality.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) attributed the rainfall to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms in some southern districts.

(Also Read: 'My husband started to...': What Bengaluru techie’s wife alleged against him in 2022)

Check out the post here:

Bengaluru’s Thursday weather is expected to include thunderstorms and lightning alongside the rain, with sunrise at 6.33 am and sunset at 5.55 pm. The IMD also warned of dense fog in parts of North Interior Karnataka, while dry weather will prevail in other regions of the state.

(Also Read: Four school students drown at Karnataka's Murudeshwar beach, CM announces ₹5 lakh ex-gratia)

Since the emergence of cyclone Fengal, Bengaluru has seen a dip in temperatures, coupled with light to moderate showers, offering much-needed relief from the usual warm climate. While the city experiences moderate rain, coastal regions of Karnataka are bearing the brunt of the cyclone with more intense downpours.

(Also Read: 'Siddaramaiah is anti-Lingayat': Seer slams Karnataka CM amid 2A reservation issue)