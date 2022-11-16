November events coming up in Bengaluru: Pet carnival, Global Uni Expo and more

Bengaluru city has a variety of events planned up in the rest of the month. Here is our list of top five events you should know about.

1. The Pet Fed: Set to run from November 19 to 20, this is India's biggest pet carnival and is back in Bengaluru after a three-year gap at Jayamahal Palace Grounds. Here you can give a real treat to your furry friends with dedicated play zones for international cat show, fashion shows, police dog show, exclusive agility ring, adoption camps and more.

2. Water Management Workshop: The Karnataka government is hosting a three-day national workshop on used water management from Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. It is organised in association with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0.

3. Bengaluru Tech Summit: The much-awaited annual summit has begun today and is set to go on till Friday at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. This year is going to be the 25th (Silver Jubilee) edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS). It is the flagship event organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT, S&T of the Karnataka government. French President Emmanuel Macron will also address Asia's largest tech event.

4. Global Uni Expo 2022: For students aspiring to get into their dream colleges, through this event, you can talk to representatives from some of the top 500 universities in the world. Here, you can also choose from over 25 universities from across Australia, Canada, Germany, UK and the US. The event is set to start on November 27 from 10:30 am onwards at the LaLiT Ashok hotel in Bengaluru's Seshadripuram.

5. Comic Con India – Bengaluru 2022: This month will bring the 9th edition of the Bengaluru Comic Con, which is set to have the best of comics, movies, TV, anime, merch, gaming and more, according to Bookmyshow. A celebration of pop culture, this is the best event for you to fuse with a series of fandoms and enjoy a range of toys and cosplay.

