Odisha Train Accident: South Western Railways cancel a few trains from Bengaluru. Details

Odisha’s deadly train crash took the lives of more than 250 people and the rescue operations are still in place to save those who are trapped inside the derailed coaches. As a result, a few trains from Bengaluru on Saturday which are supposed to travel through Odisha's Balasore are cancelled and some trains are diverted to a different route.

List of cancelled trains from Bengaluru

The Coromandel train crash killed over 250 people and injured more than 900, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station around 7 pm on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

12551 – SMVT Bengaluru to Kamakhya

12864 – SMVT Bengaluru to Howrah

12551 – SMVT Bengaluru to Bhagalpur

12245 - Howrah to SMVT Bengaluru

The South Western Railways has also diverted around ten train services on Saturday that are supposed to pass through the area of accident. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has already expressed grief over the incident. Hours after the accident on Friday, he tweeted, “Deeply disturbed by the news of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha which has killed more than 50 people. May their souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Coromandel train crash that killed over 250 people and injured more than 900, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station around 7 pm on Friday. The railways announced ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs. 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs. 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his condolences and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). He is also likely to visit the accident spot and meet those who are being treated at hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON