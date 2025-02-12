'One advantage of Bengaluru traffic is…': Anand Mahindra bids farewell after gridlock experience in BE 6

While Bengaluru’s infamous traffic jams often draw frustration, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra found a silver lining in the congestion. The industrialist, who was in the city for the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit, bid farewell in his signature witty style. Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra in brand new BE 6 at Bengaluru.

In a post on X, Mahindra shared a picture with the Mahindra BE 6, his latest electric SUV, and wrote, “Goodbye, Bengaluru. And thank you to my good steed in the city—the BE 6.” He even joked about the city’s gridlock, adding, “One advantage of Bengaluru traffic: Being stationary so often makes it like a live showroom. Everyone stuck alongside you has plenty of time to see and examine the car!”

Mahindra’s humorous take sparked a wave of amusing responses. One user quipped that the BE 6 had multiple “launches” at every signal in the city, saying, “Who needs a grand unveiling when you have Bengaluru roads? Your BE 6 spent so much time standing still that even Google Maps mistook it for a landmark.”

Another user playfully questioned the car’s battery performance in traffic, asking, “Anand Ji, what kind of range did you get in Bengaluru traffic? This might be the best place to stress-test the batteries in real-world conditions.” Meanwhile, someone else humorously suggested that prospective buyers in Bengaluru should measure battery range in hours rather than kilometers.

Mahindra & Mahindra officially unveiled the BE 6 electric SUV on November 26, 2024. Bookings for the vehicle will open on February 14, 2025, with deliveries for the top-tier Pack Three variant scheduled to begin in mid-March.

The BE 6 comes with two battery options—a 59 kWh unit producing 231 PS, and a 79 kWh pack generating 286 PS, both delivering 380 Nm of torque. The larger battery variant offers an impressive range of 682 km and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds. Key features include a dual 12.3-inch touchscreen setup, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Mahindra’s ₹ 40,000 crore investment in Karnataka

Beyond the BE 6, Mahindra Group is deepening its engagement in Karnataka with a planned investment of nearly ₹40,000 crore in the coming years. Announcing this at Invest Karnataka 2025 on February 11, Anand Mahindra emphasized the state's importance to the group’s growth. Mahindra’s presence in Karnataka spans multiple sectors, including automotive, IT, farm equipment, financial services, and hospitality, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to the region