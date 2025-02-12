Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'One advantage of Bengaluru traffic is…': Anand Mahindra bids farewell after gridlock experience in BE 6

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Feb 12, 2025 01:25 PM IST

Mahindra's BE 6 electric SUV  attracted playful remarks about Bengaluru's traffic. The electric SUV boasts impressive features.

While Bengaluru’s infamous traffic jams often draw frustration, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra found a silver lining in the congestion. The industrialist, who was in the city for the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit, bid farewell in his signature witty style.

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra in brand new BE 6 at Bengaluru.
Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra in brand new BE 6 at Bengaluru.

Also Read - Karnataka's revamped Single Window System for investors launched

In a post on X, Mahindra shared a picture with the Mahindra BE 6, his latest electric SUV, and wrote, “Goodbye, Bengaluru. And thank you to my good steed in the city—the BE 6.” He even joked about the city’s gridlock, adding, “One advantage of Bengaluru traffic: Being stationary so often makes it like a live showroom. Everyone stuck alongside you has plenty of time to see and examine the car!”

Mahindra’s humorous take sparked a wave of amusing responses. One user quipped that the BE 6 had multiple “launches” at every signal in the city, saying, “Who needs a grand unveiling when you have Bengaluru roads? Your BE 6 spent so much time standing still that even Google Maps mistook it for a landmark.”

Also Read - Bengaluru's Namma Metro ridership declines by 6% after fare hike: Report

Another user playfully questioned the car’s battery performance in traffic, asking, “Anand Ji, what kind of range did you get in Bengaluru traffic? This might be the best place to stress-test the batteries in real-world conditions.” Meanwhile, someone else humorously suggested that prospective buyers in Bengaluru should measure battery range in hours rather than kilometers.

Mahindra & Mahindra officially unveiled the BE 6 electric SUV on November 26, 2024. Bookings for the vehicle will open on February 14, 2025, with deliveries for the top-tier Pack Three variant scheduled to begin in mid-March.

The BE 6 comes with two battery options—a 59 kWh unit producing 231 PS, and a 79 kWh pack generating 286 PS, both delivering 380 Nm of torque. The larger battery variant offers an impressive range of 682 km and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds. Key features include a dual 12.3-inch touchscreen setup, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Mahindra’s 40,000 crore investment in Karnataka

Beyond the BE 6, Mahindra Group is deepening its engagement in Karnataka with a planned investment of nearly 40,000 crore in the coming years. Announcing this at Invest Karnataka 2025 on February 11, Anand Mahindra emphasized the state's importance to the group’s growth. Mahindra’s presence in Karnataka spans multiple sectors, including automotive, IT, farm equipment, financial services, and hospitality, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to the region

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On