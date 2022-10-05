One dead, five rescued from Udupi beach

One person drowned while five others were rescued by life guards in separate incidents at Malpe beach in Karnataka's coastal Udupi district, police said on Wednesday.

Two youths, Salam Cherry from Bengaluru and Abrar from Mysuru, went missing after they were pulled into the sea by strong waves on Tuesday.

Life guards, who immediately rushed for rescue, saved both of them. Both men were admitted to KMC hospital in Manipal.

However, Abrar breathed his last without responding to treatment, police said.

In another case, Toshib from Mysuru attempted suicide, but alert life guards succeeded in saving him.

Senthil from Salem in Tamil Nadu, Basaraju from Bijapur, Namaz and Soham Gosh from Bengaluru also went missing after getting caught in the high waves.

All four men were rescued by the life guards. Malpe police have registered cases and investigation is in progress.

