One detained in connection with asst professor recruitment case in Karnataka, says police

According to senior Bengaluru police officers, Nagaraj, a faculty member of the Geography department, was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the paper leak recruitment case
A senior assistant professor at Karnataka’s Dharwad University was detained in connection with the question paper leak scandal on Wednesday, police said. (HT File)
A senior assistant professor at Karnataka’s Dharwad University was detained in connection with the question paper leak scandal on Wednesday, police said. (HT File)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

A senior assistant professor at Karnataka’s Dharwad University was detained in connection with the question paper leak scandal on Wednesday, police said. Professor Nagaraj was arrested as part of the investigation into the question paper leak during the recently held recruitment to posts of assistant professors, police added.

According to senior Bengaluru police officers, Nagaraj, a faculty member of the Geography department, was taken into custody for questioning. “Nagaraj, working as the in-charge of Evaluation Department in the varsity, had been asked to prepare question papers for the Assistant Professor exam recruitment by the Karnataka Examination Authority. Nagaraj had asked another accused Sowmya, a guest lecturer of Geography, to prepare 17 questions and submit them to him. He had retained 12 questions among these,” said the official.

Sowmya had allegedly sent these questions to her friends before the examinations. The question papers were widely circulated on mobile chats. Following this, some candidates gave a written complaint to the Karnataka Examination Authority with proof of chats and screenshots of leaked questions. The Karnataka Examination Authority then complained with the Malleshwaram police in this regard. Following the complaint, the police arrested Sowmya on Monday.

The paper leaks come days after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) unearthed a case in the recently held examination for 545 vacancies for police sub-inspectors. 57,041 appeared for this examination at different centres. When the results of the examination came out in January, some aspirants claimed there were irregularities.

The allegation was regarding a contrast in the answer sheets of some candidates who topped the examination. The PSI examination has two papers, one optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet with objective questions and the second is a written examination. Some candidates who scored less than 20 marks in the written test had scored close to 100 in objective questions.

The CID on Tuesday arrested the 14th person in connection with the case. Sunil Kumar, a resident of Kalaburagi, emerged as a successful candidate in the PSI recruitment exam by allegedly writing the exam using a Bluetooth device at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School. According to the sources, he had taken the help of Rudragowda Patil, who was already arrested by the CID.

Meanwhile, the third JMFC court in Kalaburagi issued an arrest warrant against six people, including BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, in connection with the PSI recruitment exam case. Divya Hagaragi, a BJP leader who runs the Gyan Jyothi Institution, where answer sheets were forged, according to police. Hagaragi’s associates filed OMR sheets on behalf of the candidates. She is absconding while her husband Rajesh Hagaragi is in custody.

Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (recruitment wing) Amrit Paul was shunted on Wednesday and replaced by senior IPS officer R Hithendra. The move comes days after the Congress party demanded the transfer of the officer over the recruitment case. On Wednesday, ADGP (crimes and technical services) R Hithendra was given concurrent charge of the post of ADGP recruitment, and Paul was transferred as ADGP, Internal Security Division (ISD).

Thursday, April 28, 2022
