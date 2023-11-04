‘Our 6th guarantee’: Karnataka govt to give 2.32 lakh houses to beneficiaries in major housing scheme

Karnataka government is now set to give away 2.32 lakh houses to beneficiaries across the state, which can be considered its sixth guarantee after coming to power with a massive win in the May 10 assembly elections, Congress minster Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Friday. Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

He was speaking to reporters when he confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has agreed that the government will bear costs meant to be taken by the beneficiaries to give effect to an “idle” scheme. The Siddaramaiah-led government will be spending roughly ₹8,000 crore to go through with the project, and the cost will be split into phases.

Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is the Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister said CM Siddaramaiah gave a nod to the project at the Karnataka Sambrama program held in Hampi on Thursday, according to news agency ANI.

Khan said the project is being executed by the Slums Development Board and the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation jointly and that it had been “idle” for many years due to issues with non-payment by the beneficiaries.

"Now the government has decided to bear the share of the beneficiaries. This would be the sixth guarantee of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and all the 2.32 lakh houses would be completed before the end of the next year," Khan told the agency.

"A meeting with the Finance Department officials in this regard will be held next week. This decision of the CM would give solace to 2.42 lakh families. Those who were worried for the non-availability of the bank loan would be totally relieved. The cost of construction of each unit would be RS 7 lakh out of which the state and union governments would give subsidies up to ₹3 lakhs and the beneficiaries were supposed to pay ₹4 lakh. But now the state government would bear that amount which was supposed to be paid by the beneficiaries," Khan added.

(With inputs from ANI)

