Parlour stroke: Local salon visit turns life-threatening for Karnataka man - Report

A seemingly harmless trip to a salon took a tragic turn for a 30-year-old man in Karnataka's Ballari, who suffered a stroke after a barber administered a ‘free head massage’ that involved dangerous neck manipulation. The man, who worked as a housekeeping worker, experienced severe pain during the session, but initially dismissed it and returned home, The New Indian Express reported. A "salon stroke" can occur suddenly due to neck manipulation or massage, leading to reduced blood flow to the brain.(iStock photo)

Hours later, he found himself unable to speak and noticed weakness on his left side. Concerned about his symptoms, Ramkumar quickly went to the hospital, where doctors reportedly diagnosed him with a stroke, caused by a tear in his carotid artery, resulting from the aggressive neck twisting. To mitigate the situation, Ramkumar was treated with anticoagulants to prevent further clots and aid his recovery. After nearly two months of intensive care, he returned home, having narrowly escaped a potentially fatal outcome, the report stated.

A neurologist who spoke to the publication explained that this type of stroke, known as a dissection-related stroke, occurs when the wall of a blood vessel is compromised, leading to reduced blood flow to the brain.

In a related case, a 50-year-old woman from Hyderabad experienced dizziness, nausea, and vomiting while having her hair washed at a salon in November 2022, which was subsequently diagnosed as a stroke. Often referred to as "salon stroke" or "beauty parlour stroke," this rare condition can occur suddenly due to neck manipulation or massage, leading to reduced blood flow to the brain and potentially causing damage to brain regions.

Sudden and forceful neck movements can lead to serious health issues, including strokes or even death, he warned.