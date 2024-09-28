Hoskote-TN border stretch of Bengaluru's STRR project to be launched by March 2025: Report

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has marked a significant achievement in the development of the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR). The newest segment, linking Hoskote to the Tamil Nadu border, is projected to be operational by March 2025, adding to the existing infrastructure and extending the STRR's total length to 102.6 kilometres, a report said. Ultimately, this ambitious project is set to cover 288 kilometres, with full completion expected by 2027. This project, part of a larger 288 km initiative, will offer toll-free travel initially and aims to improve connectivity between Bengaluru and Chennai. (HT Photo)

In an effort to encourage early usage, the NHAI plans to open this section toll-free for the initial months after its inauguration. Once tolls are introduced, rates are expected to be lower than those currently charged on the two pre-existing STRR segments, the report stated. Project Director KB Jayakumar spoke to the publication and indicated that construction on this new stretch is half-finished and remains on schedule for a February-March launch. Designed as a greenfield project, this route promises reduced toll fees once fully operational.

“The railways has given clearance, and foundation work has started. The ROB will be ready by February,” Jayakumar said, as quoted in the report.

For context, users traveling the existing Dabbaspet-Hoskote section currently pay ₹185 for a single trip and ₹275 for a round trip within 24 hours, averaging ₹2.2 per kilometre for single trips. This new 102.6 km stretch will feature six lanes and an 11-meter-wide median to enhance traffic flow, mirroring the layout of NICE Road. Moreover, it will provide crucial access to the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (NE 7), significantly improving travel efficiency between these major cities.

In addition, a vital rail overbridge (ROB) at Lingadeeramallasandra, situated along the Bengaluru-Chennai railway line, is progressing well, with foundation work underway following necessary approvals, the report added. The project also includes the nearing completion of eleven underpasses, underscoring the steady advancement of the STRR. Once finalized, the STRR will serve as a critical bypass for heavy vehicles, alleviating congestion within Bengaluru city.

This route, designated as National Highway 648 from Dabbaspet to the Tamil Nadu border, plays an essential role in enhancing Bengaluru's transportation framework. Tenders have been issued for the remaining five sections of the STRR, which will cover 144.25 kilometres at an estimated cost of ₹4,749.74 crore, with completion targeted within two years, the report further stated.