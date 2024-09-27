Maya Bazaar, Garba nights and more: 5 things to do in Bengaluru this weekend

Bengaluru comes alive this weekend with a myriad of events that promise to entertain, inspire, and celebrate the city's vibrant culture. Whether you’re eager to cheer on your favorite football team, dance the night away at a festival, or enjoy a thought-provoking play, there’s no shortage of activities. Here’s what you cannot miss if you are in Bengaluru this weekend. Maya Bazaar, India’s largest LGBTQIA+ inclusive festival, is returning in Bengaluru.

Football: Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Join the action at the Fortress as Bengaluru FC face off against Mohun Bagan SuperGiants in a thrilling battle for the 2024-25 Indian Super League title! Don't miss out on this epic showdown—grab your tickets now and be part of the excitement!

Date - September 28

Venue - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

Time - 7.30 pm onwards

LGBTQIA+ festival

Maya Bazaar, India’s largest LGBTQIA+ inclusive festival, is returning in Bengaluru on September 28 and 29, expanding its reach to include persons with disabilities (PwD), Dalit, Bahujan, and Adivasi (DBA) communities. This intersectional celebration of diversity features over 150 stalls from queer, women, and ally-owned businesses, offering a range of products from clothing to wellness items. The festival includes art workshops, panel discussions, dance performances, and India’s first queer musical, The Baaja Company. Maya Bazaar is a pet-friendly space, promoting creativity, self-expression, and community unity for all attendees.

Date - September 28-29

Time - 10am - 10pm

Location - Jayamahal Palace Hotel Grounds, Bangalore

“Again” at Rangashankara

If you enjoy watching plays, don’t miss the comedic drama “Again” at Rangashankara this Saturday! The play delves into the reunion of a once close-knit family after a long estrangement. With its blend of humor and poignant moments, “Again” promises to be moving, funny, and infinitely relatable, making it a must-see for anyone who has navigated the complexities of family relationships. Join us for this remarkable performance and experience the warmth and laughter that it brings!

Date - September 28

Venue - Rangashankara, Bengaluru

Shows - 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm

Animal flow master class

Discover the benefits of primal movement to boost your strength, mobility, and coordination in this beginner-friendly masterclass. Led by Akshay Sharma, an Animal Flow Level 1 and 2 coach and regional leader for Bangalore, this session promises to enhance your movement skills. With a decade of experience as a holistic movement coach, Akshay is dedicated to training individuals in this transformative practice. Join us to experience the power of movement like never before!

Date - September 29

Venue - Troop HQ, Domlur

Time - 9am

Garba night

It's that time of year again! Immerse yourself in vibrant colors, captivating music, and dance as a live orchestra from Gujarat sets the festive mood. Enjoy delicious Gujarati cuisine from diverse food stalls while showcasing your dance moves for a chance to win exciting ground prizes. Don't miss this celebration of culture and community.

Date - September 28-29

Venue- Westside Ground, Prestige Shantiniketan

Time- 6 pm onwards

