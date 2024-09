Bengaluru to face disruptions in power supply till Sept 30; Check areas affected, timings

Bengaluru city is set to face planned power outages from Saturday till Monday, i.e., between September 28 to 30, in the midst of scheduled maintenance works to electrical infrastructure by power agencies including both the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Power supply agencies schedule more disruptions during the weekends when employees log off from work and the grid load is significantly lighter. (Hindustan Times)

These works include Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work, HT reconducting, RMU maintenance, HT jump repair & replacement, tree trimming, improvements and other maintenance works. Most power disruptions are expected from 10 am to around 6 pm, with some ending early, at about 5:30 pm.

Here is a day by day list of the possible affected areas:

September 28, Saturday:

Madhugiri Town, Siddapura Gate, Aralapura, Kondavadi, Kasinyakanahalli, Dasarahalli Dinne, Sjm Nagara, Smk Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara and others areas, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, Sp Office, Rto Office, Mandakki Batti, Karl Marx Nagar, Siddarameshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Koli Channappa, Mandipete, Binny Company Road, Chamaraj Pete Circle, Clock Tower, Mahaveer Road, Inhalli, Seebara, Inhalli Kurubarahatti, Siddavanadurga surrounding areas, Madanayakanahalli, Yelaverthy surrounding areas, Kallahalli, Dyamavanhalli, Topuramalige, DK Hatti Surrounding Areas, JN Kote, Nerenahall, Kalliropa and Sajjanakere surrounding areas.

September 29, Sunday:

Rajmane & Hegde Services, Omkar Rice Mill, Vigneshwara Granites, Saptagiri Agro Industry, Aps, Naveen Granite, Sathyamangala, Disa India Limited, Balaji Transport, Kopmelt Extrusions, Sri Chamundeshwari Aldehydes, Madhugiri Town, Guruvaderahalli, Dodderi, Kavanadala, Banagarahalli, Dandinadibba, Nagenahalli, Pujarahalli, Obalihalli, Chandragiri, Pulamachi, Thondoty, Hosaitakaloty, Janakaloty, ID Halli, Chowalahalli, Hale Itakaloty, Sankapura, Handralu, Hosahalli, Aralalsandra, Managanahally, Siddayanadoddi, Angarapalya, Kanchugaranahally, Hosado ddi, Karikaldoddi, Hosuru, Gollahally, Managanahally, Siddayyanadoddi, Angrapalya, Kodipalya, Nanjegowdanadoddi, 6th Block, Mayura Hotel, part of Rajkumar Road, Sunkadakatte, Tent Road, Srinivasa Nagara, Pillappanakatte Ramanna Compound, Karim Sab Layout, Hoysalanagara, Hegannahalli Cross and Lakshmanagara.

September 30, Monday:

Indo Auto, Om Shakthi, Guru Sai, Naga Praveen, Mann Hummel, Ugr Foods.

Areas affected on all three days, i.e., September 28-30:

Muthakadalli, Gunnahalli, Madabahalli, Nayandrahalli and Chanakeshavapura.