Parts of Karnataka to witness above normal temperatures amid water crisis

ByYamini C S
Mar 16, 2024 12:53 PM IST

Weather agencies forecasted a maximum temperature above normal by two to three degrees Celsius over South Interior and North Interior Karnataka.

Weather agencies such as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) predicted above normal temperatures across the southern state over the next couple days.

Kalaburagi district faced the highest maximum temperature in Karnataka, of 39.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Kalaburagi district faced the highest maximum temperature in Karnataka, of 39.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Dry weather conditions prevailed over the state, the KSNDMC said in its daily weather bulletin, forecasting a maximum temperature above normal by two to three degrees Celsius at a few places over South Interior Karnataka (SIK) and North Interior Karnataka (NIK).

Yadgir district in Karnataka saw an average maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius, while 78 per cent of the geographical area in the state recorded a maximum temperature in the range of 34 to 40 degrees Celsius. Haveri, Kalaburagi and Raichur districts witnessed maximum temperatures between 42 to 44 degrees Celsius, the agency added.

The IMD also echoed the figures, saying that Kalaburagi district faced the highest maximum temperature in the state, of 39.4 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the Belagavi Airport recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius in the state, it said.

The department predicted maximum temperature to be above normal by two to three degrees Celsius at a few places over interior parts of the state, namely Bagalkote, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Bengaluru, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya and Mysuru districts, over the next 48 hours.

For Bengaluru city, the IMD estimated a partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 35 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Parts of Karnataka to witness above normal temperatures amid water crisis
