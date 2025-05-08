Passenger offloaded from Bengaluru–Delhi Air India flight amid heightened airport security

A passenger was deboarded from an Air India flight at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, amid increased security protocols implemented nationwide in response to India’s recent military action under ‘Operation Sindhoor’. A passenger was deplaned from Bengaluru-Delhi Air India flight on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Also Read - Bengaluru airport issues advisory as flight cancellations hit amid Operation Sindhoor airspace curbs

According to a PTI report, the individual was offloaded from flight AI-2820, which was scheduled to depart for New Delhi at 6:05 pm. The reason for the deboarding was linked to security concerns, although authorities have not disclosed specific details about the passenger’s identity or the nature of the threat.

“We are aware of the incident but will not share any details,” an Air India official told PTI. The official added that such actions are never routine and are only taken when there is a “specific concern,” declining further comment due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The development comes as airports across India remain on high alert following the Indian Air Force’s precision strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These airstrikes, codenamed ‘Operation Sindhoor’, were launched in retaliation to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians, including Bengaluru-based techie Bharat Bhushan.

Also Read - Newly appointed BBMP chief launches drive to fix Bengaluru footpaths, prioritise pedestrian safety

Bengaluru airport issues general advisory to passengers

In light of the escalating military tensions and dynamic airspace restrictions, Kempegowda International Airport has issued a passenger advisory warning of potential delays and cancellations, particularly on May 7. The advisory urges travelers to check flight statuses in advance and prepare for disruptions, as multiple airports in northern India have been temporarily closed or placed under restricted operations.

The cascading effect of diverted and grounded flights is being felt at major hubs like Bengaluru, where flight schedules have been significantly impacted due to ongoing security measures and real-time airspace management.