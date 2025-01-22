PM Modi announces 2 lakh compensation to the families of victims in Karnataka accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka. PM Modi paid condolences to families of victim who died in a tragic road accident at Karnataka. (Hindustan Times)

Sharing his grief, PM Modi announced financial assistance for the affected families. "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The PM also declared an ex-gratia amount of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured. "An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000," the post added.

The victims of the accident were reportedly vegetable vendors traveling from Savanur to Kumta market to sell their produce when the truck they were in overturned and plunged into a 50-metre-deep valley.

Karnataka CM announces compensation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed his sorrow over the tragic incidents. "It was heartbreaking to hear the news that a total of 14 people died in two separate accidents in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district and Sindhanur in Raichur district," he said in a statement on X.

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the accidents. "The state government will provide a compensation of ₹3 lakh each to the families of those who died in two separate accidents that occurred in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district and Sindhanur in Raichur district," Siddaramaiah stated.

A total of 14 people died in two seperate incidents on a same day in Karnataka. The second accident took place in Raichur district of Karnataka.