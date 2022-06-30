PM Modi inaugurates Bosch Campus in Bengaluru via video conferencing

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the new 'smart' campus of Bosch India in Bengaluru via video conferencing, and pushed for more investment in the country, specifically in the digital and technology spaces.

The government is working to provide high-speed internet to every village, PM Modi said, and emphasised the importance of promoting technology and innovation, the benefits of which have been evident during the pandemic.

“Thanks to our youth, our start-up eco system is among the biggest in the world. In the tech world itself there are so many opportunities," he said

“Our vision of a Digital India includes integrating technology with every aspect of government. I would urge the world to make use of these opportunities and invest in our nation,” he said.

Noting that Bosch India had completed 100 years in the country, Modi said, “This (new smart) campus will certainly take the lead in developing futuristic products and solutions for India and for the world.”

Highlighting the need for sustainability, he lauded Bosch’s feat of achieving carbon-neutrality in both India and outside, saying, “India's growth is becoming greener with the installed capacity of solar energy increasing nearly 20 times in the last 8 years."

“Set goals for the coming 25 years of what your team can do. 100 years ago, Bosch came to India as a German company. But today, it is as much Indian as it is German. It is a great example of German engineering and Indian energy. This partnership will continue to grow stronger,” he urged the firm to grow stronger roots in India.

Meanwhile, the firm said it has made an investment of about ₹800 crore over the last five years to develop its headquarters in India to the new smart campus in Bengaluru's Adugodi, which has the capacity to potentially house 10,000 associates.

Through the new campus, the company said it aims to expand its AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) activities in India.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of Bosch Limited and president of the Bosch Group, India, said: "With our new Spark.NXT campus, the company continues to invest in smart and sustainable solutions that are 'Invented for life' and supports the government's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat."

(With PTI Inputs)