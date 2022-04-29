PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India conference in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated India's first Semicon conference in Bengaluru saying that the country has shown the real meaning of business and now it depends on the industry leaders to make India a "vibrant semiconductor ecosystem".
Union Ministers, semiconductor industry business leaders, investors, academics and diplomats were among those present on the occasion.
"A new world order is forming and we must seize this opportunity. India has an appetite for risk-taking. India has shown that we mean business. Now it is over to us to make India a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem," PM Modi said while addressing an inaugural session of the Semicon conference here.
The Prime Minister also asserted that the country has an "exceptional" semiconductor design talent, making 20 per cent of the world's engineers.
"Today, we are skilling young Indians for the needs of the 21st century. We have an exceptional semiconductor design talent, making 20 per cent of the world's engineers," he said.
He underlined the critical role of semiconductors in today's world and said "it is our collective aim to establish India as one of the key partners in global semiconductor supply chains. We want to work in this direction based on the principle of hi-tech, high quality, and high reliability."
According to the Prime Minister, six reasons make India an attractive investment destination for semiconductor technology.
"I see six reasons for India being an attractive investment destination for semiconductor technology...We want to work in this direction based on the principle of high technology, high quality, and high reliability," he added.
-
Heatwave condition singes Bengal; temperature crosses 44 degrees Celsius
Purulia at the edge of Chota Nagpur plateau recorded a searing 44.3 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature on Thursday in West Bengal, as its neighbouring districts of Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Bardhaman also reeled under heatwave conditions, the weather office said.
-
Will Karnataka CM Bommai discuss cabinet rejig with Shah on May 3
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is under pressure to expand or rejig Bommai's cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the Assembly polls next year, on Friday said he would try to discuss in this regard with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the city on May 3.
-
Ugandan student's death at Bengaluru Institute hostel sparks protests
A Ugandan student of the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Bengaluru, tragically fell to death from the sixth floor of the University's hostel. The incident has led to huge protests from students. The deceased has been identified as a woman in her early 20s, Agasha Asiina, was a native of Mbarara, in the western region of Uganda and was a final-year student pursuing BBA at the GITAM University.
-
NTPC contradicts Delhi govt, says power plants getting regular coal supply
The NTPC Limited on Friday contradicted the Delhi government's claims that Dadri-II and Unchahar power plants had coal stocks for only up to two days and said both are running at full capacity and receiving regular supplies. The Delhi government on Thursday said coal at two of the five stations it sources power from would last only about one or two days. It requested the Centre to provide enough stock.
-
Amid power crisis, Delhi minister sounds alarm: 'Less than a day's coal left...'
As Delhi stares at a looming power crisis, power minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that there is no power backup in the national capital. Addressing reporters, Jain said, “No (power) back up... back up should be that of coal of over 21 days, but at many power plants, less than a day's coal left,” news agency ANI reported. Jain pointed out that Delhi cannot function on a day's backup.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics