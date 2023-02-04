PM Modi to inaugurate helicopter factory in Karnataka on Feb 6: All details here

In a move to boost India's defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)'s helicopter factory in Karnataka's Tumakuru district on February 6. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and other senior officials of the defence ministry will be attending the inauguration ceremony, reported news agency PTI.

During his visit to Karnataka from February 6 to February 8, PM Modi will also inaugurate India Energy Week - a G20 event. He will lay the foundation stone for the Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Chikkanayakanahalli and Tiptur.

Here is all you need to know about HAL's helicopter factory:

1. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)'s helicopter factory - known as the ‘Greenfield Helicopter Factory’ - is India’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility, according to a government release. It is said to enable the country to meet its requirement of helicopters without import and will also boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in helicopter design, development, and manufacture.

2. Spread across 615 acres of land, the factory will initially produce Light Utility Helicopters (LUHs) - an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter with unique features of high manoeuvrability. According to the government release, the factory will produce around 30 helicopters per year initially and later enhance it to 60 and 90 per year in a phased manner. Along with this, it will also produce Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs), and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRHs), and will be used for maintenance, repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and IMRH in the future.

3. The foundation stone of the facility was laid by PM Modi in 2016.

4. As per the government's release, the factory's proximity to the existing HAL facilities in Bengaluru will “boost the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in the region and support skill and infrastructure development such as schools, colleges and residential areas.”

5. The HAL is planning to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonnes of around ₹4 lakh crores over a period of 20 years.