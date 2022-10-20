Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / PM Modi to unveil 108-foot-tall 'statue of prosperity' in Bengaluru on Nov 11

PM Modi to unveil 108-foot-tall 'statue of prosperity' in Bengaluru on Nov 11

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 03:52 PM IST

A theme park will also be developed near the statue which is expected to be a major tourist attraction.

108 feet Kempegowda's bronze statue at the Bengaluru airport has been named as the "statue of prosperity".
108 feet Kempegowda's bronze statue at the Bengaluru airport has been named as the "statue of prosperity".
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Karnataka minister Ashwathnarayan CN on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 108 feet Kempegowda's bronze statue at the Bengaluru airport on November 11. The statue has been named as the "statue of prosperity".

On Wednesday, the minister visited the statue and inspected the arrangements that are being made for its inauguration. “The people of Karnataka have been demanding a Kempegowda’s statue for a very long time. It is called the statue of prosperity because it will reflect how Bengaluru, which was built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda achieved progress in every sector. PM Modi will inaugurate the statue on November 11 (sic),” Ashwathnarayan told reporters.

Karnataka minister Ashwathnarayan CN on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 108 feet Kempegowda's bronze statue at the Bengaluru airport on November 11. The statue has been named as the "statue of prosperity".

On Wednesday, the minister visited the statue and inspected the arrangements that are being made for its inauguration. “The people of Karnataka have been demanding a Kempegowda’s statue for a very long time. It is called the statue of prosperity because it will reflect how Bengaluru, which was built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda achieved progress in every sector. PM Modi will inaugurate the statue on November 11 (sic),” Ashwathnarayan told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out