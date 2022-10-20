PM Modi to unveil 108-foot-tall 'statue of prosperity' in Bengaluru on Nov 11

Karnataka minister Ashwathnarayan CN on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 108 feet Kempegowda's bronze statue at the Bengaluru airport on November 11. The statue has been named as the "statue of prosperity".

On Wednesday, the minister visited the statue and inspected the arrangements that are being made for its inauguration. “The people of Karnataka have been demanding a Kempegowda’s statue for a very long time. It is called the statue of prosperity because it will reflect how Bengaluru, which was built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda achieved progress in every sector. PM Modi will inaugurate the statue on November 11 (sic),” Ashwathnarayan told reporters.

Karnataka minister Ashwathnarayan CN on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 108 feet Kempegowda's bronze statue at the Bengaluru airport on November 11. The statue has been named as the "statue of prosperity".

On Wednesday, the minister visited the statue and inspected the arrangements that are being made for its inauguration. “The people of Karnataka have been demanding a Kempegowda’s statue for a very long time. It is called the statue of prosperity because it will reflect how Bengaluru, which was built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda achieved progress in every sector. PM Modi will inaugurate the statue on November 11 (sic),” Ashwathnarayan told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON