Police contradict K'taka BJP MP's claim amid protests over elephant attack death

Police have contradicted a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker’s claim that he was assaulted during a protest over a 45-year-old woman’s death in an elephant attack in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru.

A video circulated on social media showed MP Kumaraswamy narrating his ordeal, wearing a torn shirt. He claimed protesters ripped off his shirt on Sunday.

Deputy police superintendent Purushotham said Kumaraswamy was escorted to his jeep and sent home when the protesters tried to assault him after a heated argument. In another video, Kumaraswamy is seen getting into the jeep with the police’s help; his shirt intact while the villagers surround the vehicle.

“The circle inspector, sub-inspector ...and I were present when the angry villagers questioned...Kumaraswamy over his late arrival. When the villagers tried to assault him after the argument, we resorted to mild lathi charge and safely escorted him and sent him home,” Purushotham said.

“We knew the situation was tense as villagers were angry with forest officials and elected representatives over the wild elephant menace. Hence, we deployed more police on Sunday morning.” Purushotham said he has no information about Kumaraswamy’s claim of assault.

Kumaraswamy rushed to Mudigere after the 45-year-old woman working on her farm died after an elephant attacked. The incident triggered protests over the alleged apathy of the administration despite repeated elephant attacks.

Kumaraswamy maintained the purported attack on him was planned and blamed the police for “misguiding” him to leave the spot. “Some people spread rumours that the elephant that killed the woman belongs to me...There were only 10 police personnel. I told them I will not move from the spot but they misguided me and I left.”

The woman’s cremation was held on Monday amid tight police security.