Potholes in Karnataka are the result of BJP's UP model: DK Shivakumar

Updated on Dec 30, 2022 07:24 PM IST

He shared a video which claimed that a huge pothole was spotted near UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence in Lucknow.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar (PTI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Friday alleged the pothole menace in Karnataka is the result of BJP’s Uttar Pradesh model governance. He shared a video which claimed that a huge pothole was spotted near UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence in Lucknow.

The senior Congress leader took to social media and wrote, “People don’t understand that the potholes in roads across Karnataka are actually part of the BJP’s UP model of development. They themselves say they want to turn Karnataka into UP and you can see that in the potholes.” The BJP is yet to respond on DK Shivakumar’s allegations.

Note - Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the video.

The potholes on roads have been a major concern for people of Karnataka, especially in the capital city. Many deaths were also reported due to accidents caused by potholes in the middle of the road.

The Karnataka High Court recently directed the state government to register a First Investigation Report (FIR) on complaints regarding accidents due to potholes. The court also ordered the police department to not hide the technicalities of accidents while registering the road accident complaints. The court also reiterated that residents who meet with accidents due to potholes can file a complaint in the police station and the police department will investigate the matter.

