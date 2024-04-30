Prajwal Revanna suspension: Congress-JD(S) workers clash in Karnataka's Hubballi amid latter's core committee meeting

Karnataka's Hubballi saw a scuffle break out between Congress and JD(S) workers outside a hotel where the latter was holding a core committee meeting in the midst of sexual abuse allegations against their MP Prajwal Revanna. The Congress workers were present at the site as they were protesting against Prajwal Revanna over the 'obscene video' case. Congress and JD(S) workers clash in Hubballi, Karnataka(ANI)

ALSO READ | Prajwal Revanna's ex-driver says he gave sex tapes to BJP, not Congress

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The JD(S) MP was suspended on Tuesday over the said allegations. He is the grandson of party supremo and former PM Deve Gowda and nephew of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

The regional party also issued Prajwal Revanna a show-cause notice over sexual abuse allegations by several women against him. The Janata Dal (Secular) decided to suspend him in its core committee meeting.

ALSO READ | Prajwal Revanna suspension: Who said what as JDS MP named in sex scandal case

The Congress party has been vocal in its condemnation of the issue, having held protests across the state demanding the immediate arrest of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. They took to the streets in Hubballi, Hassan and Bengaluru, among other places.

Several Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi, Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Priyank Kharge have hit out at the JD(S) as well as the BJP over their electoral alliance.

ALSO READ | Prajwal Revanna ‘sex video’ case: Deve Gowda's grandson suspended by JD(S); SIT probe on

HD Kumaraswamy also spoke out on the matter, assuring neither the party nor the family will protect him.

"We are not going to protect him, we will take severe action but the government's responsibility is more. Morally we have decided to make some decisions. Not only as an uncle but as a common man of the country we have to move further. This is a shameful issue, I am not protecting any person. We have fought against these kinds of illegal things. This is a serious issue," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)