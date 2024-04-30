Prajwal Revanna suspension: Who said what as JDS MP named in sex scandal case

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexual abuse by several women, was suspended by the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) in Karnataka on Tuesday. The issue has given way to a political slugfest in the state, with sharp reactions coming in from several quarters. Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna has been accused of sexual abuse by several women.

Here's what the NCW said

The National Commission for Women (NCW) reacted to accusations of sexual misconduct involving Prajwal Revanna and requested a comprehensive report from the Karnataka police on the matter within a span of three days.

"The Commission strongly condemns the incident and is deeply disturbed by its occurrence. Such events not only endanger women's safety but also foster a culture of disrespect and violence against them. We urge prompt and decisive action from the concerned Police Authority to swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country," a letter from the commission stated.

Amit Shah hits out at Cong govt in Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday turned the tables after heavy criticism from the Congress party over the Prajwal Revanna sexual assault issue and asked why the grand old party - which is in power in Karnataka - has not taken any action till now.

"BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matr Shakti' of the country. I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not taken any action till now? We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, state government has to take action on it. We are in favour of the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it. Today there is a meeting of their core committee and steps will be taken," he told news agency ANI.

HD Kumaraswamy on sexual abuse allegations against nephew

Janata Dal (Secular) second-in-command and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday asserted that the Congress party was distorting facts in an attempt to tarnish his family's reputation amidst the uproar surrounding the 'obscene' video case implicating his nephew, Prajwal Revanna.

"We are not going to protect him, we will take severe action but the government's responsibility is more. This is the manipulation of Congress to destroy the image of our family. What is the role of Dewegowda Ji or me? We are not responsible for all those things. This is the individual issue of Prajwal Revanna. I am not in contact with him (Prajwal Revanna). It is the responsibility of the government to bring him before the law. Morally we have decided to make some decisions," he said.

“Not only as an uncle but as a common man of the country we have to move further. This is a shameful issue, I am not protecting any person. We have fought against these kinds of illegal things. This is a serious issue. Who is running the government, they have to expose the real picture and the ground reality has to be exposed by the government and not me,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)