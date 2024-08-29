Popular actor and director Prakash Belawadi said Bengaluru has been a ‘great’ city and nobody from outside contributed for it. His response came while localsvs non-local debate is at its peak in the tech capital. Pathaan actor Prakash Belawadi takes aim at North Indians, Keralites in Bengaluru: 'Why they left God’s own country’(Twitter/@politicalbaaba)

Also Read - Bengaluru senior citizen dies after a pack of dogs attack her during morning walk

Speaking at podcast in YouTube channel Skandyyman, Belawadi said that he does not understand how the non-Bengaluru people say that they are the reason for city’s development.

He said, “I see a lot of outsiders in the city say Bengaluru became great after they migrated here for work. But the fact is that Bengaluru was a great city even before they arrived here. They live in a delusional world, thinking that they made Bengaluru what it is today. They can leave the city and Bengaluru will still stand developed”

He also said that those North Indians who think they are the reason for Bengaluru’s development must leave the city. “When I ask the North Indians why they came to Bengaluru, they say they are here for better opportunities. Who gave them these better opportunities? They must question themselves before giving themselves the unnecessary entitlement.”

Also Read - Stepfather suspected in murder of two schoolgirls in Bengaluru; Manhunt underway: Report

Belawadi also clarified that he is not going to leave Bengaluru at all and he will be settling down in the city. “I travel a lot for my shows and infact I stayed longest in Australia. So many people ask me if I want to settle down in some other country. Forget other country, I will not leave Bengaluru. I was grown up here and I cannot leave this city,” he added.

The actor also commented on Keralites living in Bengaluru. He said, “I come across a lot of Malayali people in Bengaluru. They call Kerala as ‘God’s own country.’ I doubt why they left ‘God’s own country’ and came to Bengaluru.”

Belawadi’s comments of regional row sparked a new debate on social media while many appreciate the actor’s views, a few differed with them.

A user said, “Prakash Belawadi sir podcast is awesome, has a very interesting/fun take on various topics.”