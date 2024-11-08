Prateek Kuhad concert to Satyajit Ray tribute: Top things to do in Bengaluru this weekend

Wondering what to do this weekend? Sit back and relax—we’ve got you covered! Bengaluru is brimming with exciting events, offering something for every kind of enthusiast. Whether you're a music lover, theatre buff, or foodie, the city is packed with vibrant experiences. Here’s a look at some of the top events happening in Bengaluru this weekend." Prateek Kuhad’s Silhouettes Tour is set to mesmerize Bengaluru.

Prateek Kuhad Silhouettes Tour

Prateek Kuhad’s Silhouettes Tour is set to mesmerize Bengaluru with his soulful, heart-stirring performance on November 9, 2024, at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru. Known for his poetic lyrics and emotional resonance, Kuhad’s music translates personal experiences into universally relatable stories of love and heartbreak, showcased in hits like “Cold Mess” and “Kasoor.” Bilingual in Hindi and English, Kuhad has captivated a global audience, with millions streaming his music.

Time - 7.45 pm onwards

Venue - Bharatiya Mall of Bengaluru

Indian Artisan Bazaar

Discover the magic of Indian Artisan and explore over 100 stalls showcasing unique art, crafts, and handloom treasures crafted by talented artisans from across India.

Date- 8th Nov - 17th Nov

Time- 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM

Venue- Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Bengaluru

Ranga Shankara theatre festival

The Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival is back, celebrating two decades of Ranga Shankara with a spectacular lineup of 20 plays over 20 days. Produced by the Bangalore Theatre Collective, the festival will showcase a vibrant mix of Kannada plays alongside performances in English, Hindi, Hindustani, Marathi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Lepcha, Bengali, and Assamese.

When: Now until Sunday, 10 November

Venue: Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar

Satyajit Ray: Discussion session

Experience an immersive evening celebrating the genius of Satyajit Ray, one of cinema's greatest filmmakers. This event will delve into his remarkable contributions to filmmaking, highlighting the vision, storytelling, and artistic brilliance that define his legacy.

The evening will also feature a screening of Satyajit Ray, a documentary by Shyam Benegal, offering an insightful look into Ray’s life, creative journey, and the cultural impact of his films.

Date- 10th Nov

Time - 2.00 PM onwards

Venue - Qutum Studio, Domlur

DGTL Bengaluru

A two-day electronic music festival, with performances from top DJs. It's a great option for music lovers looking for an immersive dance experience.

Date -9th-10th Nov

Venue- Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Bengaluru

(Also Read: ‘Made to walk in the dead of night’: 83-year-old man slams Bengaluru airport’s wheelchair service)

