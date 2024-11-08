Prateek Kuhad concert to Satyajit Ray tribute: Top things to do in Bengaluru this weekend
This weekend in Bengaluru features Prateek Kuhad's concert, an artisan fair, Ranga Shankara theatre festival and more.
Wondering what to do this weekend? Sit back and relax—we’ve got you covered! Bengaluru is brimming with exciting events, offering something for every kind of enthusiast. Whether you're a music lover, theatre buff, or foodie, the city is packed with vibrant experiences. Here’s a look at some of the top events happening in Bengaluru this weekend."
Prateek Kuhad Silhouettes Tour
Prateek Kuhad’s Silhouettes Tour is set to mesmerize Bengaluru with his soulful, heart-stirring performance on November 9, 2024, at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru. Known for his poetic lyrics and emotional resonance, Kuhad’s music translates personal experiences into universally relatable stories of love and heartbreak, showcased in hits like “Cold Mess” and “Kasoor.” Bilingual in Hindi and English, Kuhad has captivated a global audience, with millions streaming his music.
Time - 7.45 pm onwards
Venue - Bharatiya Mall of Bengaluru
Indian Artisan Bazaar
Discover the magic of Indian Artisan and explore over 100 stalls showcasing unique art, crafts, and handloom treasures crafted by talented artisans from across India.
Date- 8th Nov - 17th Nov
Time- 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM
Venue- Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Bengaluru
Ranga Shankara theatre festival
The Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival is back, celebrating two decades of Ranga Shankara with a spectacular lineup of 20 plays over 20 days. Produced by the Bangalore Theatre Collective, the festival will showcase a vibrant mix of Kannada plays alongside performances in English, Hindi, Hindustani, Marathi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Lepcha, Bengali, and Assamese.
When: Now until Sunday, 10 November
Venue: Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar
Satyajit Ray: Discussion session
Experience an immersive evening celebrating the genius of Satyajit Ray, one of cinema's greatest filmmakers. This event will delve into his remarkable contributions to filmmaking, highlighting the vision, storytelling, and artistic brilliance that define his legacy.
The evening will also feature a screening of Satyajit Ray, a documentary by Shyam Benegal, offering an insightful look into Ray’s life, creative journey, and the cultural impact of his films.
Date- 10th Nov
Time - 2.00 PM onwards
Venue - Qutum Studio, Domlur
DGTL Bengaluru
A two-day electronic music festival, with performances from top DJs. It's a great option for music lovers looking for an immersive dance experience.
Date -9th-10th Nov
Venue- Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Bengaluru
(Also Read: ‘Made to walk in the dead of night’: 83-year-old man slams Bengaluru airport’s wheelchair service)
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.