Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Karnataka and started his day-long schedule with a road show in Mandya, which is roughly 100 kilometers from the capital city. A huge number of BJP workers and supporters of PM Modi stood at both sides of the road and welcomed him by showering flowers. This is his sixth visit to the poll bound Karnataka.

PM Modi holds roadshow in Karnataka's Mandya before launching projects. Watch

The Prime Minister will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. The project involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118-km-long project has been developed at a total cost of around ₹8,480 crore and will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes, a statement by the PMO said.

He will then address the huge gathering at Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk after inaugurating the projects, during the visit to the Vokkaliga-dominated district, which is of political significance for the ruling BJP, ahead of the assembly poll. This is his first meeting at the Mandya district during his last six visits and the meeting is expected to boost the spirit of BJP cadre in the region.

Modi will later travel to Hubballi-Dharwad, where he will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone for the institute was also laid by him in February 2019. He will then inaugurate the newly revamped Hubballi railway station and other infra related projects.

