Principal, teacher arrested for forcing students to clean septic tank in Karnataka

The principal and an arts and crafts teacher of Morarji Desai Residential School were arrested for allegedly compelling students to clean a septic tank in Malur taluk of Kolar district, police said on Monday. Two officials of Morarji Desai Residential School were arrested for forcing students to clean a septic tank in Kolar district. (Representational Image)

The accused were identified as Bharathamma (principal) and Muniyappa (arts and crafts teacher), the police said, adding three other employees named in the first information report (FIR) are still absconding.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The incident came to light when a group of students, belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) community, were reportedly coerced into cleaning the septic tank meant for human waste disposal. Videos captured by a teacher on a mobile phone went viral on social media, revealing the distressing situation, people familiar with the matter said.

In the purpoted videos, five to six students from classes 7 to 9 were made to go inside the septic tank, with the principal and a teacher overseeing the task. The students also alleged other forms of punishment, including kneeling outside the hostel at night and physical abuse.

An FIR has been filed under the Atrocities Act against four individuals, and Muniyappa has been booked under the Prevention of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly filming the students and sharing the video on social media.

The school administration has suspended the principal and three staff members in light of the incident. The students claim that the episode occurred 15 days before the video surfaced on social media.

In response to the accusations, Principal Bharathamma has denied any wrongdoing, attributing the incident to a conspiracy against her. According to her, Muniyappa, aspiring to be a warden, created the video in retaliation for being denied the position, said officials aware of the matter.

The video was reportedly circulated by Muniyappa and a guest teacher named Maresh.

A group of students has staged a protest, demanding the release of art teacher Muniyappa. They have threatened to go on a fast until their teacher is released. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of students in residential schools, prompting authorities to take swift action against those responsible.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and union minister A Narayanaswamy who visited the school on Monday demanded an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). “They have treated the children inhumanely,” he told the media.

The central minister went on to say that efforts are underway to cover up the case, and he stressed the importance of bringing the truth to light. “An attempt to suppress the case is underway,” he added.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he has ordered a detailed report, assuring stringent action against the culprits. “I have come to know about the incident and I have sought a report. Will take strict action based on the report,” he added.

The incident also triggered a political row, with the opposition BJP attacking the Congress-led state government over the “heinous incident” against Dalit students.

“It is an alarming development that people belonging to SC communities are being subjected to violence and exploitation. The Malur incident where children were subjected to physical abuse by putting them in a pit of faeces is a very heinous incident. The Karnataka BJP strongly condemns it…,” state BJP chief BY Vijayendra said in a post on X, formerly twitter.