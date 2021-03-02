Priya Anand: I have been spoilt in the Kannada film industry
Actor Priya Anand, who is shooting for James co-starring Puneeth Rajkumar, says that she’s in the happiest place that she has ever been in, both personally and professionally. “I have got so many opportunities which found their way to me. It’s a blessing. I am a lucky girl and I don’t take anything in life for granted. Especially after last year, one has to ensure balance in life and I think I have found that balance,”she says.
Co-starring with Rajkumar would be a big deal for any actor, and it’s no different for Priya, who is working with him once again. “He is one of the nicest people I know, let alone one of the nicest co-stars I have. It is lovely to work with him. It is always special as we gave such a huge hit, Rajkumara (2017) together, so we are hoping to recreate that magic again. James is a family drama, entertainer and an action film, yet, for all audiences,” says Anand, who has also featured in Bollywood films such as English Vinglish (2012) and Fukrey (2013)
Having done films in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil, apart from Kannada, the actor admits she enjoys Kannada movies a lot. “Audiences liked me, the industry liked me, so I could survive. That has to be in your favour. Doing films in different languages is fun as each one has its own speciality. But I love the Kannada industry, as I feel I have been spoilt over here. I never had to struggle in Kannada as I started with one of the biggest stars, Puneeth Rajkumar,” says Anand, who will shoot for another Kannada project, RDX soon.
